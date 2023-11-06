Playy Drops Electric Club Anthem 'Gold On My Lip'; Tribute to Grillz and Houston

Grammy-Nominated Songwriter Playy releases an electric club anthem titled, “Gold On My Lip” (G.O.M.L) a tribute to grillz and his hometown of Houston. Playy is a songwriter and artist who has long been recognized for his talent in creating hits for other artists.

He co-wrote and was featured on Ludacris and Nicki Minaj’s hit song “My Chick Bad”. Now he has a video for Gold On My Lip, his newest party anthem.

The song was simply inspired by Houston’s dominant gold grill culture. G.O.M.L has an irresistible beat and insane flow that’s bound to make anyone want to get a grill. “I’ve been having grills literally my whole life, I was under 8 when I had my first grill and then from then on I just always had a grill,” said Playy.

The creative process of this track is one he described as “quick and easy”. Written and recorded in an Atlanta hotel room that he turned into a recording studio, his feature artists include a Texas legend, E.S.G. and Spark Dawg (known for making grills) are some of his favorite people to work with and were quick to lay their verses down.

NickEBeats, a Multi-Platinum producer known for work with Fetty Wap, Rich the Kid and Lil Durk, created the beat for this song.

The music video does an amazing job of capturing the songs high energy and transports viewers into a vibe as the artists and friends rap in a bar. Shot by Texas-based director DGreen, Playy and his crew recorded the video during Austin, Texas’ iconic festival, South by Southwest (SXSW).

Formerly signed to Interscope Records, the Texas native has collaborated with many household name artists and producers such as Ludacris, Nicki Minaj, Kelly Rowland (“Work It Man”) and the legendary Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins.

Fans can expect to see Playy again next year at SXSW, as well as releasing new music soon.

About Playy

Hailing from Missouri City, Texas, Playy has always been surrounded by and drawn to music. He had a plethora of family and friends making music here and there from a young age and decided to try it out. When his mother built him a studio, Playy knew it was time to pursue music seriously.

At 16, he moved to Atlanta where he soon began work with Mike Will Made-It and others. Over the course of his career, Playy has collaborated with artists like Kelly Rowland, Ludacris, Girls’ Generation, Twista, Lucky Daye and Marley Waters to name a few. Currently under new management, Playy writes music for others, but more importantly continues to create hits of his own.