Platinum-Selling Artist Matt Stell Shares New Single, 'Man Made'

Nashville Platinum-selling artist Matt Stell has released a brand-new single, "Man Made," TODAY, April 29th. Matt is also premiering the official lyric video for "Man Made" exclusively with ABC News Radio today.



The new song is the lead single from a forthcoming new project, due later this year. "Man Made" will officially impact country radio on May 23rd. Written by Brett Sheroky and Ian Christian and produced by Stell and Ash Bowers, "Man Made" pays tribute to how man might have made a lot of things, but it is a woman who made the man.



"Sometimes you hear a song and it hits you in a different way. That's how I felt when I heard 'Man Made' for the first time," says Matt of the new single. "It has a lyric with a creative twist which is one of my favorite things country music does. It also has a melody that makes me wanna hear it over and over. What really sets this song apart for me, though, is its positive energy. Usually, I gravitate towards heavier subjects but this song has a way of getting across a positive message that is pretty unique in my opinion. It's just a fantastic song, and I'm so glad I get to play it for people."



In only the last three years, "versatile" (Billboard) artist Matt Stell has quickly made his mark on country music, amassing more than half a Billion music streams across his catalog, including back-to-back No. 1s "Prayed For You," which is quickly approaching 2x Platinum status, and "Everywhere But On," along with fan favorites "Boyfriend Season" and "That Ain't Me No More." He has since made his Opry debut and performed on "Good Morning America," "The Kelly Clarkson Show," "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert's" #LateShowMeMusic digital series, "Bachelor In Paradise" and sung the national anthem for NASCAR and NFL events. He launched his Give A Damn Foundation, kicked-off his hugely successful 8-week Instagram-live series, Penned Up, and was the first-ever artist to receive a virtual plaque from the RIAA for "Prayed For You," an ASCAP Pop and Country most-performed song awards winner. In 2020 he released his EP, Better Than That, the follow up to 2019's Everywhere But On, and is prepping a new project for 2022, led by new single "Man Made."



The 6'7" Arkansas native has come a long way from playing college basketball for Drury University and making the choice to head to Nashville instead of Cambridge, MA where he was accepted into Harvard University's Extension School Pre-Med program. Following his dream of writing and performing, the self-taught vocalist and guitar-player made the move to Music City in 2014, landing a management deal with Wide Open Music and a record deal with music industry powerhouse Barry Weiss' RECORDS Nashville. Stell has received "Ones To Watch" shout-outs from multiple partners, including Vevo DSCVR, MusicRow's Next Big Thing, CMT Discovery Artist, YouTube Music Artist on the Rise and more.

ABOUT RECORDS NASHVILLE

RECORDS Nashville is the country division of RECORDS-the New York-based record label run by founder Barry Weiss in partnership with Sony Music Entertainment. Launched in 2020, it houses a dynamic roster of modern country talent, including multiplatinum rising star Matt Stell, Erin Kinsey, George Birge, and more. The team comprises sought-after Nashville A&R executives and creatives. The label brings the entrepreneurial spirit and career development philosophy of RECORDS to Nashville and country music at large.

