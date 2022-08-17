Plastic Picnic Announce Fall West Coast Tour Dates

Brooklyn-based dream-pop indie rockers Plastic Picnic are excited to announce their upcoming fall North American tour.

Touring in support of the band's recently released debut album As Long As You Need, the run will begin on Monday, September 19 in Vancouver, BC and visit markets such as Seattle, WA on Wednesday, September 21, Salt Lake City, UT on Sunday, September 25, Denver, CO on Monday, September 26 and culminate with an appearance at the Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles, CA on Wednesday, September 28.

Tickets for all shows are on sale now and a full listing of dates can be found below.

A record brimming with beautiful, widescreen indie that explores failing relationships, the pain of loss, social media and the anxiety it inflicts on us all, and the dark side of nightlife, As Long As You Need is an examination of the complexities of youth in all its bittersweet glory. Stream the album in its entirety on all platforms HERE.

Frontman Emile Panerio had the following to share about the album:

"'As Long As You Need' is a daily fitting title - the album is a very sincere and vulnerable large chunk of our personal experiences over the past decade. I wanted our first LP to really feel like getting to know us, what we've experienced and what we're learning as we age together.

A big theme was confrontation - things I personally avoided for most of my

twenties - past traumas and unhealthy coping mechanisms."

Despite all having roots in the Pacific Northwest, the members of Plastic Picnic - Emile Panerio (vocals), Lincoln Lute (guitar), Marshall Hunt (bass), Gordon Taylor (drums) - came together in New York City in 2016.

Since its formation, the band has released two EPs (Plastic Picnic and Vistalite), receiving early praise from the likes of NPR, Billboard, Earmilk and more for their shimmering and nostalgic pop that gives generous nods to everything from John Hughes soundtracks to modern indie rock.

Plastic Picnic's music has also been featured in Homeland and Shameless, and the band recently performed as part of this year's Governors Ball in New York City.

"Through the pandemic, some new perspective and lots of therapy, I was able to make true progress," Panerio summarizes. "Forgiveness was a huge part of that, both receiving it and giving it. 'As Long As You Need' is a personal title in that way because apparently I needed a long time to get there, but I'm feeling so grateful at the arrival."

Listen to the new album here:

Plastic Picnic North American Tour Dates

9/19 - Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret

9/20 - Bellingham, WA - The Shakedown

9/21 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's

9/23 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall

9/24 - Garden City, ID - Flipside Fest

9/25 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

9/26 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake

9/28 - Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge