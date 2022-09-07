Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Placebo Share Cover of Classic Tears For Fears' Single 'Shout'

Placebo Share Cover of Classic Tears For Fears' Single 'Shout'

The track is taken from the Tears For Fears album Songs From The Big Chair

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 07, 2022  

Placebo have released a cover of the iconic Tears For Fears single, "Shout."

"Shout," taken from the Tears For Fears album Songs From The Big Chair, peaked at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1985 and joins a rich lineage of Placebo cover versions of songs from the '80s. Artists such as Sinead O'Connor ("Jackie"), The Smiths ("Bigmouth Strikes Again"), The Pixies ("Where Is My Mind?") and - most famously of all - Kate Bush ("Running Up That Hill") have all been covered by the band.

In this latest Placebo interpretation, "Shout" becomes a brooding industrial march. Given that the single's original songwriter Roland Orzabal has said that "Shout" concerns itself with political protest, it also makes for a fitting follow-on from Placebo's latest album release Never Let Me Go, which marked itself out with commentary on tech-saturation, rising intolerance and the climate crisis.

Placebo recently announced a postponement of their North American tour dates, with rescheduled performances for 2023 to be announced soon.

Never Let Me Go, the band's first album in nearly a decade, arrived in March. Classic Rock said "like their sci-fi-noir rock contemporaries Garbage, Placebo are a band to which music is finally catching up" and Kerrang! described the collection as "prescient tales of loss, surveillance, and climate change," dubbing it "a record for our times."

Placebo formed in 1994, with the London-based pair of Brian Molko (vocals/guitar) and Stefan Olsdal (bass/guitar), releasing their eponymous debut just two years later. In the intervening years, Placebo have released eight studio albums, that have sold over 13 million copies, filled stadiums from Moscow to Sydney, won numerous awards including a 1999 Brit Award, and pushed the boundaries of gender and sexuality.

Listen to the new cover here:

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Hannah Waddingham, Viola Davis & More to Appear on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Premiere WeekHannah Waddingham, Viola Davis & More to Appear on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Premiere Week
September 7, 2022

Emmy Award-winning star of “Ted Lasso” Hannah Waddingham will chat about her hit show and her new movie, “Hocus Pocus 2.” Premiere week will wrap with Oscar, Emmy, Tony, and Golden Globe Award-winning actress Viola Davis who will discuss her new film, “The Woman King.” Check out more guests who will be appearing now!
Review Roundup: Hugh Jackman Stars in THE SON Film AdaptionReview Roundup: Hugh Jackman Stars in THE SON Film Adaption
September 7, 2022

The new film adaption of Florian Zeller's The Son starring Hugh Jackman has made its debut at Venice Film Festival. The Son also stars Academy Award winner Laura Dern, Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins, and Academy Award nominee Vanessa Kirby. Check out the reviews from the film's premiere!
HBO Max Renews PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: ORIGINAL SIN For A Second SeasonHBO Max Renews PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: ORIGINAL SIN For A Second Season
September 7, 2022

HBO Max has renewed the original drama PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: ORIGINAL SIN for a second season. The series was co-created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring. The cast includes Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, Maia Reficco, Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Eric Johnson, Alex Aiono and Lea Salonga.
Bravo Announces New BELOW DECK ADVENTURE SeriesBravo Announces New BELOW DECK ADVENTURE Series
September 7, 2022

The new crew includes Capt. Kerry Titheradge, Chef Jess Condy, Bosun Lewis Lupton, Chief Stew Faye Clarke, Stews Kasie Faddah and Oriana Schneps and Deckhands Kyle Dickard, Michael Gilman and Nathan Morely. Each episode will stream next day on Peacock.
THE MASKED SINGER to Host Andrew Lloyd Webber-Themed EpisodeTHE MASKED SINGER to Host Andrew Lloyd Webber-Themed Episode
September 7, 2022

Season eight of The Masked Singer will introduce all-new themed episodes, including an 'Andrew Lloyd Webber Night.' The episode will also feature an appearance by Andrew Lloyd Webber, himself. Get a first look at Webber and The Masked Singer judge Ken Jeong in a new video teaser trailer for the upcoming season!