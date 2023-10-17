Pitchfork Announces First-Ever Pitchfork Music Festival Mexico City

Pitchfork, the most trusted voice in music, announced today the first-ever Pitchfork Music Festival Mexico City, taking place March 6-9 in venues across the city. The Mexico City event is the latest addition to Pitchfork's growing music festival portfolio, which now includes its tentpole festival in Chicago, and annual European editions in Paris, London, and Berlin.

Pitchfork Music Festival Mexico City will be presented across a variety of iconic live music spaces, following the success of the multi-venue format used by Pitchfork's European festivals. So far, events will take place at Foro Indie Rocks!, Frontón Bucareli, FÜNK, and Yu Yu, with more to be announced soon. The artist lineup will be announced later this Fall.

“With its incredible and diverse music scene, Mexico City is a natural home for our festival,” said Pitchfork editor in chief, Puja Patel. “We look forward to championing a lineup of local and international artists, and, as always, creating space for music discovery and community. I'm especially grateful to our partners at Indie Rocks for sharing our vision and bringing it to life.”

Since 2006, Pitchfork has been setting the standard for highly curated, genre-spanning live music experiences–drawing die-hard music fans from around the world to join the Pitchfork Festival community. Each event boasts an eclectic lineup of legendary acts featured alongside new and up-and-coming artists, creating an environment to witness one-of-a-kind performances and discover something new.

Tickets for Pitchfork Music Festival Mexico City are on sale now on Passline. Pitchfork Plus passes are available for $4,400 MXN and grant access to four venue shows and three club shows and Pitchfork Standard passes are available for $3,400 MXN and grant access to four venue shows. Only a limited number of each ticket will be available. Individual show tickets will be available later this fall.

For the latest news including lineup announcements, and additional programming, follow @pitchforkcdmx, and @pitchfork on X, Facebook, and Instagram, and visit pitchforkmusicfestival.mx.

