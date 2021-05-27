Pipe Dream Theatre Launches New Immersive Musical & Audio Drama Podcast 'AFTERWORDS'

On May 31, 2021 the first episode of this trilogy will be available on Anchor, Apple Podcasts, Breaker, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, Overcast, Pocket Casts, Radio Public, Spotify, and more!

From the creators of THREE GHOSTS A Musical Podcast, Pipe Dream Theatre has done it again! AFTERWORDS immerses you in three emotional, hilarious, scary, sad, and totally vulgar stories using 3D sound along with cinematic orchestration. Each episode is completely unique, so make sure to experience all three!

Listen to the teaser!

The Mouse & The Cat will lull you into thinking this is a lovely children's story about friendship and togetherness, but do not be misled. Not all friends are what they seem, and not all relationships are healthy. The Mother & Her Wish takes you on a gorgeous, magical journey of one woman's destruction of the world due to the loss of a child. Hansel & Gretel is wonderfully awful, filled with language, neglectful parents, adults that can't be trusted, inquisitive children, a very old, very hungry wicked lady, and cannibalism. These are NOT for kids but should be heard by grownups everywhere!

AFTERWORDS created by C. E. Simon (book, music, sound design) and Liz Muller (lyrics, direction) is brilliantly performed by a global cast of over fifty people.

THE CONVERSATION AFTERWORDS is a follow up discussion of the mental health issues present in each episode of AFTERWORDS. Hosts Meghan Owen and Aaron Souza delve into the feelings and experiences of the characters and how they relate to our everyday lives while offering a bit of comedy, love, and support.

The Mouse & The Cat (5/31/2021), The Mother & Her Wish (6/14/2021), Hansel & Gretel (6/28/2021)