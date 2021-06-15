Pip Blom Share New Video & Single 'Keep It Together'

Today Amsterdam's Pip Blom have announced details of their stunning second album, Welcome Break, which will be released on Heavenly Recordings on Friday, October 8th 2021. The album follows their much-loved debut, Boat, which was released in 2019.

They have also shared brilliant new track "Keep It Together", the first taken from the album, and its wonderfully-entertaining accompanying video directed by Danny and Isabelle Griffioen. With the band suggesting the video use the daily simple work out shows for the elderly in the Netherlands as a reference, it sees them and their friends trying to keep up with the choreographers routines.

Talking about the track, Pip said: "A very important thing of all the tracks is the dynamic between Tender's and my vocals. I feel like we really compliment each other's tones. Maybe it's because we're siblings, but whatever it is, I love it. In the chorus of Keep It Together we sing two completely different bits, but it works really well. Tender did a lot of singing for this record, mainly for the choruses and bridges. I really like how with this bridge you've got this whole choir of the two of us singing in different keys. It gives it a very dreamy vibe that is nice after the powerful chorus."

Pip added about the video: "As Keep it Together comes out in spring, we really wanted to make something that fits with the vibe of the song."

Director Isabelle Griffioen said: "With Ruben van Weelden giggling behind the camera about people not being able to follow and Ilse Kind creating a badass 80s set, the video ended up summery, uplifting and fun!"

Following an extensive touring schedule, which saw the Dutch 4-piece roam over field, oceans, and Glastonbury's John Peel stage following the release of their debut record Boat, Pip Blom immediately began to gather all her soaked-up inspirations taken from the road, cozy down in a room of her parents' house (which she shares with her brother and fellow bandmate Tender Blom) and over three months wrote twenty songs- sixteen of which were to become demos for the band to structure and flesh out, once in the studio together.

With plans slightly complicated by the Covid-19 crisis, the band decamped to their favorite Big Jelly Studios in Ramsgate and after 14-days of quarantine set to work recording their second album over three weeks with engineer Al Harle.

The result, Welcome Break (and yes, the title is inspired by the ubiquitous service dotted along Britain's motorways) resonates with about as much decisive allure as their previous album Boat, but this time with a bit more contemporary chaos to boot.

Where Boat reckoned as a fresh-faced, yet gloriously fearless game- changer, Welcome Break is the self-assured older sibling who, with an additional year or two behind themselves, isn't afraid to speak out, take lead and instigate a liberated revolution-come-bliss-out.

Yet another master-class in effortless song-writing and feel-good-choruses, as Pip explains, the secret behind the continuing run of form on Welcome Break is fairly simple: "I just really like catchy songs and I feel like that's something we do well. It's not sugar-coated-happy Pop...they're more like 'Titanic' pop songs..."

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Erik Smits