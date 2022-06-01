Pinkshift Shares New Single 'nothing (in my head)'

Forming in 2018, Pinkshift have made their mark both in the U.S. and across the pond via a string of critically acclaimed singles which culminated in last year's self-released Saccharine EP.

Today the Baltimore-based band announce their signing to Hopeless Records and share their first bit of music for the label by way of a single "nothing (in my head)." Clocking in at just over three minutes the song is a perfect example of how the trio seamlessly meld their 90s grunge influence with 2000s pop-punk, creating something all their own.

Pinkshift shares, "'nothing (in my head)' is a cry for help. It's about the feeling of wanting out, wanting a change in scenery, wanting to escape from feeling locked inside, claustrophobic, and overwhelmed. This song is like a hand reaching out to anyone willing to grasp onto it and say they feel the same way. We hope people hear that and feel a little less alone."

On the heels of a U.S. tour with Pup, Pinkshift will play 3 shows on the East Coast in July and tonight kick off a run of dates in the UK. All shows are listed below and tickets are available here.

Pinkshift is Ashrita Kumar (vocals), Paul Vallejo (guitar), Myron Houngbedji (drums). The band

walk the line between riot grrl, punk rock, and post-hardcore, melting together different musical roots through a common love for angsty rock. Throughout they embrace their diverse backgrounds to create an authentic and powerful sound. Their singles - including "i'm gonna tell my therapist on you," "Toro/Rainwalk," and "Mars" have drawn attention from the likes of Stereogum, NME, SPIN, Kerrang, Alt Press, and The Guardian.

Watch the new music video here:

Pinkshift Tour Dates

June 1 - Bournemouth, UK - The Anvil

June 2 - Manchester, UK - Deaf Institute

June 3 - Leeds, UK - Slam Dunk Festival

June 4 - Hatfield, UK - Slam Dunk Festival

June 6 - London, UK - The Camden Assembly

July 8 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen^

July 9 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27^

July 10 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle^

^w/ Bayside