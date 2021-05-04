Pink Will Receive ICON AWARD at the 2021 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS

dick clark productions and NBC today announced that global superstar P!NK will receive the distinguished ICON Award at the "2021 Billboard Music Awards" (BBMAs). The three-time BBMA winner, who joins only nine other artists to ever receive the honor, will also take the stage for a spectacular performance. Hosted by Nick Jonas, the BBMAs will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC.

The prestigious ICON Award recognizes outstanding artists who have achieved excellence on the Billboard Charts and have made an indelible mark on music itself. P!NK joins previous honorees Garth Brooks, Cher, Neil Diamond, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Prince, Stevie Wonder, Janet Jackson and Mariah Carey.

"As a little girl, I always dreamed about being a singer and sharing my love of music with the world," says P!NK. "Years later, to receive the Billboard Music Awards Icon Award is hard to fathom! I feel so honored to join the ranks of music idols like Cher, Garth Brooks, Janet Jackson and Stevie Wonder. It's a true 'pinch me' moment and I feel humbled and blessed."

P!NK, who last performed on the BBMAs stage in 2016, has a longstanding history on the Billboard Charts, spanning 22 years.

The ICON Award honoree has tallied 33 career entries on the Billboard Hot 100, including 15 top 10s and four No. 1s: "Lady Marmalade" with Christina Aguilera, Lil' Kim and Mya, in 2001; "So What'' in 2008; "Raise Your Glass" in 2010; and "Just Give Me a Reason" featuring Nate Ruess, in 2013.

She has accumulated eight Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 chart, with her last three albums debuting at No. 1 (Hurts 2B Human in 2019, Beautiful Trauma in 2017, and The Truth About Love in 2012). P!NK also reached the No. 1 spot on the Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts with her collaboration with Kenny Chesney "Setting the World On Fire."

P!NK's "Beautiful Trauma" World Tour (2018-2019) became the highest-grossing tour by a woman in the 2010s and the second highest-grossing tour by a woman in Boxscore history and received Billboard Magazine's Legend of Live and Tour of the Year Awards in 2019.

P!NK was Billboard Magazine's Woman of the Year in 2013.

About the "2021 Billboard Music Awards":

This year's awards are based on the chart period of March 21, 2020 through April 3, 2021. "Billboard Music Awards'' finalists and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including MRC Data. Fan-voted categories include Top Social Artist and Top Collaboration.

For more than 30 years, the BBMAs has celebrated music's greatest achievements, honoring the hottest names in music today. Unique among music awards shows, finalists are determined by performance on the Billboard Charts. Since 1940, the Billboard Charts have been the go-to guide for ranking the popularity of artists, songs and albums, and are the ultimate measure of success in music.

The annual live broadcast showcases spectacular performances, unexpected collaborations, buzzworthy pop culture moments that keep fans talking all year and the prestigious ICON Award, which honors record-breaking artists and their impact on music.

The "2021 Billboard Music Awards" is produced by dick clark productions. Barry Adelman and Robert Deaton are executive producers.

The "2021 Billboard Music Awards" is sponsored by Rockstar Energy Drink, Security Benefit and Xfinity.

Photo Credit: Andrew MacPherson