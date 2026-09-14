Photos: aespa Releases Solo Tracks for 2026-27 World Tour, Continues to North America

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Global K-pop group aespa (SM Entertainment/Capitol) has released SYNK : COMPLæXITY – 2026 Special Digital Single, featuring four solo tracks first introduced during the Seoul opening shows of the group's ongoing world tour, 2026-27 aespa LIVE TOUR - SYNK : COMPLæXITY. The release is now available across all major streaming platforms and can be heard here.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of SM Entertainment



































The release features Karina's '16 Bit,' Winter's 'Saddle Up,' Giselle's 'BYEB4HELLO,' and Ningning's 'I Love You But I Gotta Let You Go,' with each track showcasing the members' distinct styles and individual artistry.

Across the four tracks, the members explore more personal themes of identity, confidence and love, each through a distinct musical lens. Karina's '16 Bit' uses fragmented pixels as a metaphor for losing sight of yourself, while Winter's 'Saddle Up' takes a more self-assured approach, centered on the idea that actions speak louder than words. Giselle's 'BYEB4HELLO' and Ningning's 'I Love You But I Gotta Let You Go' turn inward, capturing the longing of impossible love and the pain of letting go. Karina contributed lyrics to '16 Bit,' while Giselle and Ningning each took part in both writing and composition for their respective tracks.

The four solo tracks are featured in aespa's world tour, which kicked off with two shows at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul this August, drawing 35,000 fans across two nights. The tour then continued to a sold-out show at Taipei Dome before heading to Latin America for aespa's first tour in the region in three years.

The Latin American leg marked a major milestone in aespa's continued global growth, underscoring the group's rapidly expanding presence and passionate fanbase across the region. In São Paulo, more than 21,000 fans attended the show—the largest audience for a fourth-generation K-pop girl group in Brazil and the second-largest audience for a K-pop girl group overall. The momentum continued with fully sold-out concerts in Santiago, Lima and Mexico City. Returning to Latin America three years after their previous tour, aespa was met with an even bigger and more passionate response, reflecting both the remarkable growth of their fandom and the deep connection they have built with fans across the region.

Following a successful Latin American leg, aespa will bring 2026-27 aespa LIVE TOUR - SYNK : COMPLæXITY to North America before heading to Europe and the UK, with dates running through February 2027. Tickets are on sale now at aespaworldtour.com.

September 15 — Hamilton, ON — TD Coliseum

September 18 — Belmont Park, NY — UBS Arena

September 22 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

September 24 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

September 26 — Miami, FL — Kaseya Center

September 29 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center

October 3 — Los Angeles, CA — Intuit Dome

October 6 — Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena

October 9 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

October 11 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

January 14 — Manchester, UK — AO Arena

January 16 — London, UK — The O2

January 19 — Amsterdam, NL — Ziggo Dome

January 22 — Stockholm, SE — Avicii Arena

January 24 — Copenhagen, DK — Royal Arena

January 26 — Berlin, DE — Uber Arena

January 29 — Milan, IT — Unipol Dome

January 31 — Barcelona, ES — Palau Sant Jordi

February 2 — Paris, FR — Accor Arena

About aespa

aespa is a global K-pop force renowned for their distinctive concept and powerful performances. The four members—Karina, Winter, Giselle, and Ningning—engage in a wide range of activities rooted in a unique multiverse that transcends the real and digital worlds, and the slogan 'Only I can define myself.'

Since their breakout debut with 'Black Mamba' in 2020, aespa has established themselves as one of K-pop's leading global acts. With their sixth mini album Rich Man, the group extended their streak to seven consecutive million-selling releases. Most recently, their second full-length album LEMONADE debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200, topped the Billboard World Albums chart, and reached No. 2 on the Top Album Sales chart.

Named Group of the Year at Billboard Women in Music 2025, aespa continues to build on their global momentum, including a standout performance at Lollapalooza Chicago in August 2026. The group is currently on their third world tour, 2026–27 aespa LIVE TOUR – SYNK : COMPLæXITY, following shows across Asia and a recently completed Latin American leg, with North American and European dates continuing through February 2027.



Photo Credit: Courtesy of SM Entertainment

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