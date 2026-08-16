Photos: XPERFORM to Add Dhom Altlasy, SLOW MOE as 2026 Judges

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MDLBEAST Foundation has officially opened applications for XPERFORM 2026, welcoming aspiring singers from across the MENA region to apply for its flagship vocal talent discovery platform. Returning for a fifth edition with a new judging panel featuring Dhom Altlasy, signed with Sony Records, and SLOW MOE, alongside a surprise guest judge to be revealed, XPERFORM continues its mission to discover, develop, and elevate the region's next generation of artists.







This year's judging panel brings together influential voices shaping the region's contemporary music scene. Saudi artist and composer Dhom Altlasy, who is signed to Sony Music Middle East, has established himself as one of the Kingdom's most exciting contemporary talents through his genre-blending sound. He is joined by Saudi rapper and songwriter SLOW MOE, one of the pioneering voices in the Kingdom's hip-hop scene, whose career has helped shape the evolution of Saudi rap. A surprise guest judge will also join the panel, with further details to be revealed. Hosted by Saudi actress and presenter FTOON, XPERFORM 2026 once again allows aspiring vocalists to perform in front of leading music industry professionals, with this year's winner earning a performance slot at Soundstorm Festival 2026.

Now in its fifth edition, XPERFORM has evolved into MDLBEAST Foundation's flagship platform for discovering and developing the region's next generation of artists. Through mentorship, industry exposure and live performance opportunities, the programme provides emerging vocalists with a pathway into the wider music ecosystem. Its impact was most recently demonstrated by XPERFORM 2025 winner Jafaar Amin, who went on to perform at Soundstorm Festival 2025 before signing with MDLBEAST Records earlier this year.

Applications are now open and will close at the end of August. Shortlisted applicants will be invited to audition live at JAX District in Riyadh on Saturday, 5 September 2026, where they will perform before the judging panel for a place in this year's programme. Applications are now live here.

About the MDLBEAST Foundation

The MDLBEAST Foundation is dedicated to fostering a human-centric, innovative, and sustainable music ecosystem that prioritizes well-being, diversity, and education through impactful initiatives and strategic collaborations.

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