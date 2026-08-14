Photos: Utopia Pkwy Shares New Single & Video "Sleep In Moving Colors"

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UTOPIA PKWY, the new project from songwriter and producer John Beckmann, formerly of THE MORTAL PROPHETS, has released a single and accompanying video for 'Sleep In Moving Colors.' The song arrives ahead of the project's self-titled debut album, due out November 6th, and follows the previously released single 'I Knew You Would Be Trouble.'





John Beckmann, the songwriter and producer behind THE MORTAL PROPHETS, recently debuted UTOPIA PKWY, a new project that marks a decisive turn toward brighter weather. The debut album, Debut, due for release November 6th, reframes Beckmann's long-standing fascination with haunted atmospheres, poetic instability, and cinematic sound design through a more melodic, optimistic, and sunstruck lens.

Beckmann has unveiled the album's sophomore single, 'Sleep In Moving Colors,' an ethereal, soaring statement about the power of astral projection. Using instrumentation and lyricism emblematic of the album's unique sound, 'Sleep In Moving Colors' expands the world of Utopia PKWY in a way that only an artist like Beckmann can do.

'Perhaps astral projection is only a dream,' Beckmann shares, 'and perhaps waking life is the projection. Either way, I Sleep in Moving Colors reminds us that distance exists mainly for those who still believe they are trapped inside a body.'

Named in reference to Utopia Parkway, the Queens street associated with Surrealist artist Joseph Cornell, Utopia PKWY suggests a private universe assembled from memory, suburban light, damaged pop, and strange talismans. The music moves with the immediacy of a pop record while retaining the art-damaged intelligence of Beckmann's broader catalog.

For the debut, Beckmann relinquishes the vocal spotlight to Tanner McGraw, with Lawson Mars on backing vocals. The result is a vivid new chapter: youthful, radiant, psychedelic, and wonderfully unstable. Debut introduces Utopia PKWY as a fully formed world: melodic, immediate, strange, and full of forward motion. The album carries the hooks and lift of pop music, but it is filtered through Beckmann's taste for dream logic, cinematic texture, and psychological drift. Where The Mortal Prophets often explored darker corridors, Debut opens the blinds.

The record is optimistic without becoming simple, sunny without becoming sentimental, and psychedelic without losing its architecture. It glows with sci-fi theremins, chrome-colored keyboards, trippy sitars, warped hooks, radiant melodies, and the bleary romance of streets lit by late-afternoon sun. McGraw's vocals give the project a new center of gravity, while Mars' backing vocals expand the songs with lift and shimmer. Beckmann writes, produces, and constructs the sonic world around them, creating an album that feels both like a new band and an alternate dimension of The Mortal Prophets.

'Sleep In Moving Colors' by Utopia PKWY is out August 14th. Debut is out November 6th, 2026.

Tracklisting

1. I Knew You Were Trouble

2. Sleep In Moving Colors

3. Nothing Is Missing

4. If I Could Steal One More Kiss

5. You Talk Like Every Feeling

6. What Disappears

7. Come In Waves

8. Glitter And Doom

9. Fall Into You

10. Dreaming I'm A Rock Star

About Utopia PKWY

Utopia PKWY is the new project from John Beckmann of The Mortal Prophets. Known for moving restlessly between dark ambient music, haunted psychedelia, blues mutations, dream-pop textures, and avant-garde song forms, Beckmann has built a catalog defined by atmosphere, literary intensity, and a refusal to stay fixed in one genre. With Utopia PKWY, Beckmann turns the dial toward color, melody, and forward motion. Debut is not a clean break from The Mortal Prophets so much as a side door into another weather system: brighter, more kinetic, and charged with chrome, tape haze, vintage futurism, and surrealist pop logic.

The project draws on the strange emotional territory between Syd Barrett, Robert Wyatt, Cocteau Twins, Slowdive, synth-wave, and psychedelic art-pop, but it never settles into imitation. Beckmann's production remains tactile and cinematic: keyboards shimmer, guitars blur into atmosphere, theremins hover at the edge of the song, and trippy sitars flash through the arrangements like half-remembered signals.

'Sleep In Moving Colors' and 'I Knew You Would Be Trouble' are both available to stream and watch now, with the full UTOPIA PKWY debut album set for release November 6th.

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