Photos: THE CRANBERRIES to Release WAKE UP AND SMELL THE COFFEE 25th Anniversary Edition

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The Cranberries will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Wake Up And Smell The Coffee with an expanded, remastered edition of the album arriving January 29, 2027 via Geffen/UMe, released in multiple formats including a limited edition coffee liquid-filled vinyl.

25 years ago, The Cranberries released their fifth album Wake Up And Smell the Coffee, which will be re-released in an expanded Deluxe Edition on January 29, 2027 via Geffen/UMe in multiple configurations including 3LP, D2C, 2CD, 1 LP (color), 1CD and a limited edition 1LP 'Liquid' vinyl. Recorded right after completing a 110-date tour in support of their fourth album Bury The Hatchet, the band opted to enter the studio immediately instead of taking a break. 'Often at the end of a tour you feel burned out but this was the exact opposite; we were buzzing and wanted to capture that energy and togetherness in the studio,' says guitarist Noel Hogan.

Praised by All Music Guide as 'as reminiscent of their debut as anything they've done since' and Hot Press as 'easily their best work for some seven years,' Wake Up And Smell The Coffee reunited the band with producer Stephen Street who helped usher the band into international stardom with their first two albums Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We? and No Need To Argue. 'The boys were exactly the same; we just picked up where we'd left off which was wonderful,' says Street. 'In Dolores [O'Riordan]'s case, there was no doubt that she'd turned into a star. On the first album, she was a very shy girl from Limerick who didn't know much about the big bad world, but now she was well travelled and much more confident. Beneath it all, though, she was still the Dolores I knew and loved from the early days and very receptive to my ideas. She was a sweetheart.'

Fueled by singles 'Analyse' and 'Time Is Ticking Out', Wake Up And Smell The Coffee found the band expanding their sound, which Rolling Stone noted, 'even as their sound grew edgier and punkier, they never lost their fan base.' Drummer Fergal Lawler confirms, 'Creatively, Dolores was on fire.' In a 'making of' documentary, Dolores expanded, 'A lot of these songs are about deeper things, which you never think about when you're a teenager and partying all the time. You really couldn't give two tosses about the planet – well, I couldn't anyway. I was living for the moment but then, as you become more responsible, you become aware of issues.'

Wake Up And Smell The Coffee (25th Anniversary) Deluxe Edition will be released in multiple formats with extra material, including a Limited Edition liquid coffee-filled LP with a scratch & sniff coffee-scented sticker. The 3LP black vinyl and 2CD Limited Edition comes packed with plenty of extras, including B-sides, previously unreleased live songs recorded at Dublin's Vicar Street, new 2026 stereo mixes by original producer Stephen Street, the beautiful sought-after track '7 Years,' and expanded liner notes that includes new photos, liner notes, and a track-by-track retrospective from the band. Other formats include a Limited Edition 1LP in Skyburst Blue vinyl, standard 1LP in black vinyl, 1CD, and the Digital Deluxe Edition which includes all 36 tracks.

Wake Up And Smell The Coffee – Limited Edition Liquid Coffee Filled LP

Side A

1. Never Grow Old

2. Analyse

3. Time Is Ticking Out

4. Dying Inside

5. This is The Day

6. The Concept

Side B

7. Wake Up And Smell The Coffee

8. Pretty Eyes

9. I Really Hope

10. Every Morning

11. Do You Know

12. Carry On

13. Chocolate Brown

Wake Up And Smell The Coffee (25th Anniversary) – Limited Edition Deluxe Edition 3LP

Side A

1. Never Grow Old

2. Analyse

3. Time Is Ticking Out

4. Dying Inside

5. This is The Day

6. The Concept

Side B

7. Wake Up And Smell The Coffee

8. Pretty Eyes

9. I Really Hope

10. Every Morning

11. Do You Know

12. Carry On

13. Chocolate Brown

LP2 - 2026 Stephen Street Mixes

Side C

1. Never Grow Old

2. Analyse

3. Time Is Ticking Out

4. Dying Inside

5. This is The Day

6. The Concept

Side D

7. Wake Up And Smell The Coffee

8. Pretty Eyes

9. I Really Hope

10. Every Morning

11. Do You Know

12. Carry On

13. Chocolate Brown

LP3 - Bonus Tracks

Side E

1. Capetown

2. In The Ghetto

3. Many Days

4. Such A Waste

5. 7 Years

Side F

1. Analyse (Oceanic Long Version)

2. Time Is Ticking Out (Marius de Vries Remix Edit)

3. Shattered (Live At Vicar Street)

4. Loud & Clear (Live At Vicar Street)

5. In The Ghetto (Live At Vicar Street)

Wake Up And Smell The Coffee (25th Anniversary) – 2CD Deluxe Edition

Disc 1

1. Never Grow Old

2. Analyse

3. Time Is Ticking Out

4. Dying Inside

5. This is The Day

6. The Concept

7. Wake Up And Smell The Coffee

8. Pretty Eyes

9. I Really Hope

10. Every Morning

11. Do You Know

12. Carry On

13. Chocolate Brown

14. Capetown

Disc 2 – 2026 Stephen Street Mixes & Bonus Tracks

1. Never Grow Old (2026 Stephen Street Mix)

2. Analyse (2026 Stephen Street Mix)

3. Time Is Ticking Out (2026 Stephen Street Mix)

4. Dying Inside (2026 Stephen Street Mix)

5. This is The Day (2026 Stephen Street Mix)

6. The Concept (2026 Stephen Street Mix)

7. Wake Up And Smell The Coffee (2026 Stephen Street Mix)

8. Pretty Eyes (2026 Stephen Street Mix)

9. I Really Hope (2026 Stephen Street Mix)

10. Every Morning (2026 Stephen Street Mix)

11. Do You Know (2026 Stephen Street Mix)

12. Carry On (2026 Stephen Street Mix)

13. Chocolate Brown (2026 Stephen Street Mix)

14. In The Ghetto

15. Many Days

16. Such A Waste

17. 7 Years

18. Analyse (Oceanic Long Version)

19. Time Is Ticking Out (Marius de Vries Remix Edit)

20. Shattered (Live At Vicar Street)

21. Loud & Clear (Live At Vicar Street)

22. In The Ghetto (Live At Vicar Street)

Wake Up And Smell The Coffee (25th Anniversary) – Limited Edition 1LP Skyburst Blue and 1LP Black

Side A

1. Never Grow Old

2. Analyse

3. Time Is Ticking Out

4. Dying Inside

5. This is The Day

6. The Concept

Side B

7. Wake Up And Smell The Coffee

8. Pretty Eyes

9. I Really Hope

10. Every Morning

11. Do You Know

12. Carry On

13. Chocolate Brown

Wake Up And Smell The Coffee (25th Anniversary) – 1CD

1. Never Grow Old

2. Analyse

3. Time Is Ticking Out

4. Dying Inside

5. This is The Day

6. The Concept

7. Wake Up And Smell The Coffee

8. Pretty Eyes

9. I Really Hope

10. Every Morning

11. Do You Know

12. Carry On

13. Chocolate Brown

Wake Up And Smell The Coffee (25th Anniversary) – Digital Deluxe Edition

1. Never Grow Old

2. Analyse

3. Time Is Ticking Out

4. Dying Inside

5. This is The Day

6. The Concept

7. Wake Up And Smell The Coffee

8. Pretty Eyes

9. I Really Hope

10. Every Morning

11. Do You Know

12. Carry On

13. Chocolate Brown

14. Capetown

15. Never Grow Old (2026 Stephen Street Mix)

16. Analyse (2026 Stephen Street Mix)

17. Time Is Ticking Out (2026 Stephen Street Mix)

18. Dying Inside (2026 Stephen Street Mix)

19. This is The Day (2026 Stephen Street Mix)

20. The Concept (2026 Stephen Street Mix)

21. Wake Up And Smell The Coffee (2026 Stephen Street Mix)

22. Pretty Eyes (2026 Stephen Street Mix)

23. I Really Hope (2026 Stephen Street Mix)

24. Every Morning (2026 Stephen Street Mix)

25. Do You Know (2026 Stephen Street Mix)

26. Carry On (2026 Stephen Street Mix)

27. Chocolate Brown (2026 Stephen Street Mix)

28. In The Ghetto

29. Many Days

30. Such A Waste

31. 7 Years

32. Analyse (Oceanic Long Version)

33. Time Is Ticking Out (Marius de Vries Remix Edit)

34. Shattered (Live At Vicar Street)

35. Loud & Clear (Live At Vicar Street)

36. In The Ghetto (Live At Vicar Street)

























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