Photos: TESLA to Return to House of Blues Las Vegas

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Legendary rockers TESLA are returning to House of Blues Las Vegas inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in 2027. Performances of TESLA: Live in Las Vegas will take place on March 5, 6, 10, 12 and 13, 2027, and are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

This marks TESLA's fifth return engagement at House of Blues Las Vegas, where the band has built a devoted following among fans traveling from around the world to experience their celebrated live performances. During this exclusive five-night run, TESLA will touch all sides of their unique discography, from the heavier electric edge of fan favorites including 'Modern Day Cowboy,' 'Hang Tough' and 'Edison's Medicine,' to acoustic-driven classics such as 'Signs' and 'Love Song,' two Top 10 Billboard-charting hits. Fans will also hear songs from TESLA's critically acclaimed album Homage. Known as America's blue-collar rock band, TESLA will bring the energy, authenticity and musicianship that have made them a mainstay of rock music for decades to this special five-night engagement.

With 25 million records sold worldwide and five consecutive platinum albums, TESLA has established a remarkable legacy that continues to resonate with generations of rock fans. The band is coming off a highly successful 2026 North American summer tour with Mötley Crüe, The Return of the Carnival of Sins, along with the band Extreme, which ran for 33 dates from July through September and concluded September 26 in Ridgefield, Washington.

TESLA also recently released the critically acclaimed album Homage through Frontiers Music Srl, a deeply personal collection created as a thank-you to the artists and songs that helped shape the band's musical DNA. The album pays tribute to some of the greatest vocalists and performers of the 1960s and '70s, including Elvis Presley, Freddie Mercury, Sam Cooke, David Ruffin, Etta James and James Brown, while showcasing TESLA's unmistakable ability to make these timeless songs their own.

Citi is the official card of TESLA at House of Blues Las Vegas. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, Oct. 8 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Fan pre-sale tickets will be available beginning Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. PT. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale starting Friday, Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets are available by visiting HouseofBlues.com/LasVegas, MandalayBay.com, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 702-632-7600.

About TESLA

That they are still roaring and soaring should be no surprise. That's just how they are built. TESLA may have been born in the mid-80s, but their bluesy, soulful sound is strongly embedded in the roots of organic, authentic, 1970s rock and roll. The same roots that produced bands like Bad Company, Led Zeppelin and Aerosmith.

The ground started shaking in Sacramento, CA, in 1984; gold country that would soon be producing some platinum. They started out as City Kidd, until a suggested name change to TESLA, honoring the eccentric inventor Nikola Tesla who pioneered all things electrical. Their 1986 platinum debut album, Mechanical Resonance, included Top 40 hits 'Modern Day Cowboy' and 'Little Suzi.' 1989's double-platinum The Great Radio Controversy included hits 'Heaven's Trail (No Way Out)' and 'Love Song'. Suddenly, TESLA, who had been touring with bands such as Def Leppard and David Lee Roth, earned headlining status. In 1990, TESLA helped reshape the face of modern rock music by stripping down to the Five Man Acoustical Jam, an informal collection of their biggest hits peppered with rock and roll classics by the Beatles, Stones, and others. This album produced their biggest hit single to date, a cover of Five Man Electrical Band's 'Signs.' Other 90s albums from Tesla include platinum selling Psychotic Supper and Bust a Nut. The band continues to record and release new material including 9 new albums since 2000. Most recently, they debuted the single 'All About Love,' featured on their All About Love EP—now available as a special edition collector's 12' vinyl. They also celebrated two highly successful Record Store Day events since their last residency, with both volumes of their limited-edition double LPs, Real 2 Reel Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, completely selling out. Both are cover song studio albums that pay homage to classic rock tunes from the late 1960s and early 1970s. TESLA brings their unique touch to these iconic tracks, recorded using analog tape and vintage equipment, with a dedication to preserving the raw, authentic sound of the era. The albums showcase the band's exceptional talent, captured in a live in studio setting, without the use of pro tools or an automated mixing console.

TESLA's legacy is alive and well as they continue to record and sellout venues all over the world. As comfortable, rugged, and dependable as your favorite pair of boots, they endure. TESLA is a celebration of the greatest spirits of rock and roll.

About House of Blues

Founded in 1992, the 11 House of Blues are located throughout the United States and form the country's pre-eminent group of intimate music venues. Each features state-of-the-art sound and lighting technology in one-of-a-kind custom designed environments aimed to bring fans as close as possible to the artists. Every location's restaurant and bar is adorned with signature original folk-art – part of the world's largest collection – combined with the House of Blues legendary hospitality and tantalizing cuisine.

TESLA

Vocals: Jeff Keith

Guitar: Frank Hannon

Bass: Brian Wheat

Guitar: Dave Rude

Drums: Steve Brown



























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