Photos: Strange Lot Release Debut Album, Set Tour With PSYCHEDELIC PORN CRUMPETS

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Austin, Texas four-piece STRANGE LOT has released its self-titled debut album via Greenway Records. The band also shared a new single, 'All I Know,' and announced a supporting tour with PSYCHEDELIC PORN CRUMPETS.

Photo Credit: Bella Patro





''All I Know' was the turning point for the demos and the direction of the record,' Dominic Mena explains. 'It fused all the sounds I'd been wanting to hear while capturing the feeling I'd been trying to find. It was the first track I sent to Alex (Maas), and from there, it felt like the north star for the rest of the record.'

In 2022, Dominic Mena found himself without a band, coming close to walking away from Strange Lot entirely. Instead of ending the project, he returned to its roots, recording alone and rebuilding from the ground up. The intention was clear: move beyond the familiar lane of psych's 90's revival and create something that felt missing. The result was a deliberate fusion of strong, driving rhythms, fuzzed-out psych guitars, crunchy synth textures, and hazy, shoegaze-leaning atmospheres.

Over the course of a month, Dominic wrote and recorded nearly 30 demos, shaping the foundation of what would become the record. He shared the material with Alex Maas, who described the approach as 'fresh' and stepped in to produce. The two spent the next year developing the album, with Dominic recording all material and Alex guiding the direction and helping refine the sound. As the project moved into mixing, Jim Eno was brought in to mix key tracks including '5AM,' 'Timeline Drops,' 'Hatin' You,' and 'Always Alone,' focusing on clarity, impact, and precision. The final stage was handled by Howie Weinberg, whose mastering brought cohesion and depth to the finished record.

With the album complete, Dominic assembled a new lineup to translate the material into a live setting, forming the current iteration of Strange Lot and setting the stage for the band's next chapter on the road.

Strange Lot Bio

Strange Lot began as the bedroom project of singer and guitarist Dominic Mena in Phoenix, Arizona, before relocating to Austin, Texas in 2019. What started as a solo recording outlet gradually expanded into a full band, shaped by a DIY approach and a focus on building immersive, psychedelic recordings from the ground up. The group has since evolved into its current lineup: Dominic Mena on vocals and guitar, Cameron Martin on Drums, Levi Murray on bass, and Jason Desiderio on synthesizer and guitar. The band is now based in Austin, Texas.

Strange Lot's release history includes their debut full-length, which reached #73 on the CMJ Top 100 and was named among the Top 10 Best Albums by Phoenix Artists. They have continued to build momentum through a series of singles and live sessions, including a performance premiered by FLOOD Magazine. Their upcoming self-titled full-length marks a significant step forward, produced by Alex Maas of The Black Angels, mixed by Jim Eno of Spoon, and mastered by Howie Weinberg. The band is set to release the album via Greenway Records later this year.

The band has built a strong live presence, performing as direct support for artists including The Jesus and Mary Chain, The Brian Jonestown Massacre, The Black Angels, Kikagaku Moyo, and LA Witch. In 2024, they toured with Boogarins and closed out the year with a performance on the headlining stage at Levitation Festival in Austin alongside The Black Angels. In 2026, Strange Lot was selected as an official SXSW artist, followed by a European and UK tour in April with a featured slot at Fuzz Club Eindhoven.

Currently, Strange Lot is continuing to expand its reach with a return to Austin for a performance on the headlining stage at Austin Psych Fest, followed by a nationwide tour as direct support for Melody's Echo Chamber in May. With a new album on the horizon and a growing international audience, the band remains focused on developing their sound and building a sustained global touring presence.

Tracklist

1. All I Know

2. Always Alone

3. It's Always You

4. Timeline Drops

5. 5AM

6. Inside Out

7. Nobody Seems to Do the Math

8. Eyes 4 Ya

9. Go Have a Dream

10. Never Gonna Happen

11. The Many Faces

12. Hatin' You

13. Silent Vault

14. Not Afraid Anymore

Tour Dates

9/14 - Dallas, TX - AM/FM #

9/16 - New Orleans, LA - Tipitina's #

9/17 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn #

9/20 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall #

9/22 - Indianapolis, IN - HiFi Annex #

9/23 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall #

9/24 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall #

9/25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls #

# supporting Psychedelic Porn Crumpets

The album follows previously released singles 'Go Have A Dream,' 'Nobody Seems To Do The Math,' and 'Eyes For Ya,' which drew attention from outlets including KEXP, Northern Transmissions, Austin Town Hall, SPILL, Indie Music Review, and Chorus.fm. STRANGE LOT recently completed a tour supporting Melody's Echo Chamber, with stops that included New York's Webster Hall and Los Angeles' The Belasco.



Photo Credit: Bella Patro

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