Photos: Shoshana Bean, Myles Frost & More Attend Grammys NY Chapter Nominee Celebration

The Grammys take place on February 5.

Jan. 25, 2023  

On Jan. 23, 2023 New York's music community gathered at Spring Place to celebrate the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards® nominees.

Attendees included 2023 GRAMMY nominees Shoshana Bean, Myles Frost, and SIX: Live On Opening Night cast members featured on the 2023 GRAMMY nominated "Best Musical Theater Album" - Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Andrea Macasaet, Brittany Mack, Courtney Mack, Mallory Maedke, Abby Mueller, Samantha Pauly, and Anna Uzele. The evening featured remarks from New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Commissioner of The Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, Anne del Castillo.

This year's annual platinum event partner was The Mayor's Office of Media & Entertainment, along with annual gold event partner Great South Bay Music Group, and annual silver event partners include Concord and The Orchard. GREY GOOSE® Vodka is the official spirits partner.

The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music's history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum®, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares®, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards - music's only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement.

As the world's leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.

Shoshana Bean

Myles Frost

Mayor Eric Adams

Courtney Mack, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Anna Uzele, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, Mallory Maedke, and Samantha Pauly

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Recording Academy® / Cindy Ord or Rob Kim for Getty Images © 2023



