Photos: Sean Patrick Murtagh Returns with HOLIDAY TEST DRIVE XIV: WARM & COZY
The multi-award-winning tenor will perform with Tracy Stark on piano in NYC and Eryn Allen in San Francisco.
Sean Patrick Murtagh is kicking off the holiday season from coast to coast with the latest installment of his concert series, Holiday Test Drive XIV: Warm & Cozy. With a cabaret experience that feels like a warm hug and well wishes, Sean Patrick brings a holiday newsletter set to music, to lift hearts and get audiences in the spirit. His blend of humor, sincerity and vocals is intended to leave audiences feeling warm and cozy. The show has become a San Francisco tradition that has sold out year after year, and now the New York City audience will get the chance to experience it for themselves.
The show begins in New York City at The Green Room 42 at Hudson Local (their new performance space located in the Ink48 Hotel) Tuesday, December 8 at 7:00 p.m., with a live-stream option to enjoy from anywhere, and continues in San Francisco at Feinstein's at the Nikko Sunday, December 20 at 5:00 p.m.
Sean is joined by two music directors: Tracy Stark on piano in NYC and Eryn Allen in San Francisco.
Event Details
New York City: The Green Room 42 at Hudson Local, Tuesday, December 8 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets: thegreenroom42.venuetix.com
San Francisco: Feinstein's at the Nikko, Sunday, December 20 at 5:00 p.m. Tickets: feinsteinssf.com
About the Artist
Sean Patrick Murtagh is a multi-award-winning cabaret singer, with two MAC Awards and three BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards under his belt. Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, Sean Patrick has been entertaining audiences from coast to coast on stage and screen and in intimate cabaret rooms. He is a multi-talented actor and singer with a passion for storytelling — from live-streamed 'Pantsless Living Room Concerts' to Lincoln Center, Sean Patrick masterfully connects with audiences from all walks of life. His TV/film credits include Night Disclosure, Homicide City: Philly on ID Network, and The Bachelors of Broken Hill Farm. Stage credits include Bobby in Company, The Secret Garden, Into the Woods, Strike Up the Band!, Coco, and many more. His much-celebrated Holiday Test Drive concert series has become a sold-out San Francisco holiday tradition. He is the host and creator of TUFF SHIFT!, a podcast about artists surviving the hospitality industry. Sean Patrick's debut album, The Mario 101!, is now available for purchase and streaming on all major platforms.
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