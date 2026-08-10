Robin Ross & Carmine Gontz Release Gothic Rock Single BLOOD LINES

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Robin Ross and Carmine Gontz have released BLOOD LINES, a gothic-tinged prog-rock single described as an anthem about family, mortality and generational bonds. Ross, a musician, songwriter and producer active in the Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York music scenes since the 1980s, recorded and produced the track at his Baa Baa Leaf Music Studio in Milford, Pennsylvania, alongside engineer Jonathan Duckett, whose credits include Philip Glass, Kenny G and David Sanborn.

With powerful guitars, rich harmonies and cinematic atmosphere, 'Blood Lines' summons elements of Black Sabbath and Judas Priest. Gontz brings a theatrical edge and gothic-inflected style to Ross' songwriting, building on his CPMA Award for Best Youth Artist and work with producers Dan Malsch (Ghost) and Matt Starr (Ace Frehely, Mr. Big), bass legend Rudy Sarzo (Quiet Riot, Ozzy Osbourne, Whitesnake), and drummer Mike Dupke (W.A.S.P., Dee Snider, Johh Mellencamp).

Carmine Gontz is a rock artist known for his cinematic blend of gothic atmosphere, classic hard rock, and theatrical energy. The recipient of the Central Pennsylvania Music Award (CPMA) for Best Youth Artist, Gontz debuted with 'Planet 25', produced by Dan Malsch (Ghost, Motionless in White, Bowling for Soup, Doro Pesch). His new single 'Lost In Space' was produced by Matt Starr (Ace Frehely, Mr. Big) and features bass legend Rudy Sarzo (Quiet Riot, Ozzy Osbourne, Whitesnake) and drummer Mike Dupke (W.A.S.P., Dee Snider, Johh Mellencamp). Establishing himself as a rising voice in modern hard rock, Gontz is currently working on his debut album.

'Bloodlines survive through the years like sand in an hourglass. A new baby is born and a grandparent moves up in the sky. Everyday life moves on and the bloodline continues,' says Robin Ross. 'Life takes and gives the love of our heart as time passes. One day leads into the next and bloodlines find the root of humanity. Love life but do what one must do to survive throughout the bloodlines of generations.'

Emerging from the New Jersey and New York music scenes in 1988, Robin Ross has grown into a central figure in the creative pulse of Milford, PA. A multi-faceted musician, songwriter, and producer for over thirty years, he has released numerous albums while designing and developing several recording spaces, including Triple R Studios and Sound Complex near NYC. He has since grown his current hub, Baa Baa Leaf Music, into a creative sanctuary and production house.

In the early '90s, Ross co-founded Laughing Jack (later renamed Jack's Maze), praised for a progressive rock style echoing the grandeur of Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin. After years of an energy engineer career, 2021 marked a return to form, building Baa Baa Leaf Music from the ground up and reuniting with bandmates Frank Cinquegrana, Scott Cowan, and Joe Torres to record new material for the new album, titled 'Once in a Blue Moon', anticipated in autumn.

Just recently, Robin Ross & The Melodynes released the single 'All I Want (Is A Lover)', a sun-drenched flower power pop tune, which was featured in the star-studded Apple TV+ and Peacock original series 'Margo's Got Money Troubles', starring Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, Nick Offerman and Nicole Kidman. The soundtrack includes artists such as Dire Straits, Billy Idol, Madonna, Shania Twain and Reba McEntire.

Earlier this year, they also released their second album 'Mind Space', showcasing their own blend of indie and classic rock sounds, involving Wharton Tiers, JoEllen Gaetani, Katlyn Albrecht, Emery Rhodes, Tony Anniello, Joe Torres, TW Howell and Nancy Isola. In 2025, Ross' other project Robin Ross & The TW Howlers also released their 'Back To The Forest' EP.

As of August 11, 'Blood Lines' is available on digital platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon and Bandcamp.

Credits

Lyrics by Robin Ross

Music written by Robin Ross, Frank Cinquegrana & Joe Torres

Robin Ross - keyboards/lead guitar

Carmine Gontz - vocals

Frank Cinquegrana - drums

Joe Torres - bass

Scott Cowan - melodic guitar

Bill Snyder - power guitar

Recorded at Baa Baa Leaf Music Studios (Milford, PA)

Produced & Mixed by Robin Ross

Supervising Engineer: Jonathan Duckett

Photography & video by Tina Ross

Album artwork & design by Tina Ross

Publishing & booking: RPM Entertainment Enterprises, LLC

BLOOD LINES also brings together former members of JACK'S MAZE, the prog-rock band Ross founded in the early 1990s under the earlier name Laughing Jack, ahead of a new album planned for release from the reunited group.

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