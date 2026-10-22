Photos: Robert Cristian Jordan Submits Two Grammy Entries
The Houston artist follows a CMA of Texas performance with Grammy submissions in music video and pop solo categories.
Houston artist Robert Cristian Jordan has announced his official Grammy submissions for consideration, coming just after his performance at the CMA of Texas annual gala.
Within the Best Music Video category, Jordan submitted 'Why So Serious,' an intense comical satire cinematic production filled with humor driving home a serious contemporary point. In the Best Pop Solo Performance audio category, Jordan submitted his version of 'It's Raining Men.' Additionally, 'It's Raining Men' also has a visual performance component that reinforces the audio release.
Beyond this year's Grammy submissions, Jordan presents radio with three holiday favorites, two of which feature singer and sax player Evelyn Rubio: 'Run Run Rudolph,' 'Mr. Grinch,' and 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree.'
Robert On Stage At The CMA of Texas Annual Gala
More Robert Cristian Jordan Holiday Releases Out Now
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