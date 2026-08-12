Photos: REMEMBER WHEN ROCK WAS YOUNG: THE ELTON JOHN EXPERIENCE Nears Sellout

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A limited number of table seats remain for REMEMBER WHEN ROCK WAS YOUNG: THE Elton John EXPERIENCE, a tribute concert set to take the stage at the LA Arboretum. The performance will feature the Rocket Band and guest artists under the direction of Resident Pops Conductor Craig A. Meyer, with Larry Blank also credited on the program. Lawn seating for the concert has sold out, though a limited number of lawn tickets are expected to be made available at the venue box office on the day of the show.





The concert is scheduled for August 15 at 7:30pm at the LA Arboretum.

Lawn seats are currently sold out, but a limited number of lawn tickets will be available at the venue box office on Saturday starting at 5:30pm. Questions can be directed to the box office at 626-793-7172.

Upcoming Events

Music Of The Night: Andrew Lloyd Webber & Friends — August 29, 2026, with Larry Blank, conductor; Hugh Panaro, Valerie Perri & Scarlet Strallen, soloists

Brahms Symphony No. 1 — October 24, 2026, with Brett Mitchell, conductor; Benjamin Beilman, violin

Beethoven Symphony No. 7 — November 14, 2026, with Brett Mitchell, conductor; Michael Kaufman, cello

Holiday Candlelight — December 11 & 12, 2026, with Brett Mitchell, conductor; TBD, vocalist; Los Angeles Children's Chorus; Donald Brinegar Singers; LA Bronze Handbell Ensemble

Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2 — February 13, 2027, with Brett Mitchell, conductor; Clayton Stephenson, piano

Vivaldi Four Seasons — March 20, 2027, with Brett Mitchell, conductor; Simone Porter, violin

Tchaikovsky & Shostakovich — May 1, 2027, with Brett Mitchell, conductor; Paul Huang, violin

Artists and programming subject to change.

Organizers are also inviting concertgoers to take part in a table decorating contest tied to the performance, with attendees encouraged to bring Elton John-inspired decor, costumes, and accessories for a chance to win prizes. Additional questions about seating and tickets can be directed to the venue box office.

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