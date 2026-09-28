Photos: Queen Millz Releases OUTSIDE THE BOX Mixtape

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Leicester artist Queen Millz has released her new mixtape Outside The Box, a 12-track project spanning rap, grime, R&B and dance. Millz launched the tape on Saturday night at London's Old Street Gallery, bringing music, art and creativity together for a celebration of the world she's built around it.

Speaking on the tape, Millz said:

'Outside The Box is about showing all the different sides of me and not feeling like I have to fit into one sound, one image or one audience. Growing up between cultures, finding my own way through the UK music scene and always doing things a little differently has shaped so much of this project. I wanted the tape to feel bigger than just the music too, it's a whole world of storytelling, fashion, visuals, humour, nostalgia and community. More than anything, it's about being myself and not letting anyone put me in a box.'

Across Outside The Box, Millz follows her instincts wherever they take her. 'Real/Fake' pairs icy hi-hats and a nostalgic R&B groove with a sharp look at the fakeness she's encountered in the music industry. On 'Haters Calling', she turns rejection into fuel, while 'Me?' rides a wobbly bassline as she doubles down on being herself. There's swagger in 'Pretty Loco', a bouncing, feel-good anthem, and recent single 'LINK' throws grime and dance together in a rush of frenetic drums.

That restless energy runs through the tape's collaborations. Scorcher trades razor-sharp bars with Millz on 'Of Course', while 'Mi Bad' flips an encouraging message from Ashley Walters into a bassline-driven declaration of self-belief. Nines, Manga and Big Narstie also make appearances as Millz moves into drum and bass, bringing a more vulnerable edge to 'Decline' before heading back to the dancefloor on 'Turn Me Up'. It's a tape that makes space for every side of Millz, held together by her refusal to follow anyone else's rules.

Born and raised in Leicester, Queen Millz has built her career entirely on her own terms. Fiercely independent, she's taken her music from her hometown to stages across the world, supporting Central Cee and Nemzzz and drawing a record crowd at SXSW along the way. With more than 2,000 songs under her belt, Millz refuses to be confined to one lane, moving between rap, grime, R&B and dance while putting Leicester firmly on the map.

Outside The Box Tracklist

Real/Fake prod by. NJMadeIt

Haters Calling ft. Saskilla (SirSpyro skit) prod by. NJMadeIt

Of Course ft. Scorcher prod by. NJMadeIt

Me? Prod by. Thani

Pretty Loco prod by. Amer

LINK prod by. Amer

Mi Bad ft. Ashley Walters prod by. Jamzey

Roll Out (Nines skit) prod by. Zdot & Adiktive

Stay In Your Lane (Manga skit) prod by. Denham Audio

Decline - Blossom X Shapes x Queen Millz

Big Narstie Skit

Turn Me Up - T&Sugah X Venjent X Queen Millz





Outside The Box ArtworkFOLLOW QUEEN MILLZ ON INSTAGRAM FOLLOW QUEEN MILLZ ON TIKTOK





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