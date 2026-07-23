Chris Pierce Releases 'It Ain't Ever Wrong to Be Free' Ahead of New Album

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Chris Pierce has released 'It Ain't Ever Wrong to Be Free,' the latest single from his forthcoming album SONGS FOR THE HEAVY HEARTED, due out August 21. The Los Angeles singer-songwriter recorded the album with producers David Resnik and Niko Bolas and features guest appearances from Allison Russell, Steve Earle, Grey DeLisle, and Garrison Starr. Pierce is currently on tour, with upcoming dates including Newport Folk Festival, Farm Aid, Nashville's AMERICANAFEST, and NPR's Mountain Stage.

Photo Credit: Miles Bitton

'I've never believed my job as a songwriter is to tell people what to think,' says Pierce. 'My hope is to help people see one another more clearly. I've spent enough years traveling this country to know that every policy eventually arrives at someone's front door. That's where songs begin for me—not in politics, but in people. 'It Ain't Ever Wrong to Be Free' is about the courage to protect your peace, speak honestly, and stand beside people whose voices are too often ignored. To me, freedom means the most when it makes room for someone else.'

SONGS FOR THE HEAVY HEARTED has already garnered praise from No Depression, The Bluegrass Situation, Folk Alley and Americana UK, with earlier singles 'Madonna of the San Joaquin' and 'This Sunlit Morning.' Produced by frequent collaborators David Resnik and Niko Bolas (Neil Young, The Mavericks), the new album captures moments in the lives of everyday people as they struggle with crisis and encapsulates everything that has been so emotionally resonant about Pierce's music for more than two decades. Featuring stellar performances from Allison Russell, Steve Earle, Grey DeLisle and Garrison Starr, the new album is a love letter to freedom fighters everywhere; its constant refrain is that love, joy, hope and softness are not things we need to sacrifice to fight the good fight.

'Sometimes, we're going to get beaten and broken,' Pierce reflects. 'But, even if you fire, arrest or threaten to imprison us, we're going to pick ourselves up, brush ourselves off and start again the next day. I'm still going to be out there moving forward with my voice, harmonicas and guitar in hand.'

This weekend, Pierce will take the stage at Newport Folk Festival before heading to Minneapolis, San Diego, Vancouver and more cities, including stops this fall at Farm Aid, AMERICANAFEST and NPR's Mountain Stage.

Hailed by American Songwriter as 'one of America's most talented, gifted, and affecting artists,' Chris Pierce has been a singular voice in American roots music for over 20 years. Over the course of eight solo albums, many side projects and more guest appearances than most could do in one lifetime, his powerful songs have given voice to the voiceless while shedding light into dark and hidden corners of the American dream.

SONGS FOR THE HEAVY HEARTED:

1. This Sunlit Morning

2. First Day of School

3. Madonna of the San Joaquin

4. It Ain't Ever Wrong to Be Free

5. Kalief Browder (feat. Allison Russell)

6. Spirits All Over This Land

7. We Ain't There Yet (feat. Garrison Starr)

8. You Do Not Weep Alone

9. That Was My Pride (feat. Grey DeLisle)

10. Yours Can Go With Mine

11. Two Angels (feat. Steve Earle)

12. A Soft Place to Land

Tour Dates:

July 24 – White Sulfur Springs, MT – Red Ants Pants Music Festival

July 26 – Newport, RI – Newport Folk Festival

July 28 – Minneapolis, MN – Icehouse

July 30-31 – Appleton, WI – Mile of Music

August 1 – Berwyn, IL – Fitzgerald's

August 2 – Ann Arbor, MI – The Ark

August 22 – Pasadena, CA – Levitt Pavilion (Album Release Show)

August 26 – San Diego, CA – Holding Company

August 29 – Sutter Creek, CA – Shake Ridge Ranch

September 17 – Nashville, TN – The Basement (AMERICANAFEST)

September 20 – Duluth, GA – Red Clay Music Foundry

September 23 – Richmond, VA – The Tin Pan

September 24 – Raleigh, NC – Pour House Music Hall

September 26 – Virginia Beach, VA – Farm Aid

October 16-17 – Vancouver, BC – Kay Meek Arts Centre (JJ Cale Tribute Show)

October 20 – Tacoma, WA – Spanish Ballroom at Elks Temple

October 21 – Prosser, WA – Brewminatti

October 24 – Ferndale, CA – The Old Steeple

November 6 – Sellersville, PA – Sellersville Theater *

November 7 – State College, PA – State Theater *

November 8 – Huntington, WV – Mountain Stage

* with Steve Earle



Photo Credit: Miles Bitton

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