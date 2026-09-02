Photos: Pacific Music Group Signs Kaskade in Strategic Asia Partnership

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Pacific Music Group (PMG), the Pan-Asian entertainment powerhouse founded by NE-YO, Sonu Nigam, MC Jin, and veteran executive Jonathan Serbin, announced the signing of eight-time GRAMMY-nominated electronic music pioneer, Kaskade, in a strategic partnership focused on expanding his presence and opportunities across Asia.

Photo Credit: Mark Owens Photo





















The exclusive partnership marks Kaskade widening his presence in the Asian market, backed by one of the region's most influential artist-led entertainment groups. The partnership also comes as PMG continues to build out its electronic music ecosystem through Ghostone Records, its dedicated electronic music imprint focused on developing talent, fostering cross-border collaborations, and connecting Asia's electronic music scene with the global market.

Under the agreement, PMG will serve as Kaskade's strategic partner across all Asian territories, overseeing brand partnerships, media relations, and long-term market development throughout the region. The partnership marks a significant expansion of PMG's global roster and further establishes the company as a leading bridge between Western electronic music and Asia's rapidly growing live and streaming markets.

'Kaskade is one of the most influential artists in electronic music history,' said Jonathan Serbin, Co-Founder and CEO of Pacific Music Group. 'For more than two decades, he has consistently set the standard for artistic excellence and innovation, helping elevate dance music into a global cultural force. His vision aligns perfectly with our mission of partnering with world-class artists who continue to shape the future of music. We are thrilled to welcome Kaskade to Pacific Music Group and are excited to support his next era with a truly global strategy that spans A&R, brand partnerships, and new creative opportunities.'

'I've had a deep connection with Asia for decades, ever since I lived there for a few years,' said Kaskade. 'When I get to use music to connect with the crowds across Asia, it's such an amazing experience, and I always walk away with the deepest respect for the energy these crowds bring. Partnering with Pacific Music Group gives me the chance to build something even stronger which I'm excited about. I'm ready to get reconnected with fans who have supported this journey for years.'

While Kaskade has long been recognized as one of the defining figures in global electronic music, this next chapter represents a deeper expansion of his cultural footprint into Asia. Through this new partnership, his artistry, sound, and live experience will be brought more directly into some of the fastest-growing and most influential electronic music markets in the world.

Over a career spanning more than two decades, Kaskade has become a defining force in modern electronic music, helping shape melodic house and progressive house while remaining a consistent presence in global festival culture. Widely regarded as one of the genre's most influential artists, his career is marked by a series of historic milestones, including becoming the first DJ to headline Coachella, performing the Super Bowl's first-ever in-game DJ set, and setting attendance records at the LA Memorial Coliseum for the largest single-day electronic music concert in North America, according to Pollstar.

His most recent creative chapter includes the release of his deeply personal 2025 album undux, which marked a return to introspective songwriting and emotional storytelling. In 2026, Kaskade unveiled his new live concept Origin // at Coachella, debuting a reimagined stage production and a collection of new, unreleased material across two headline performances that signaled a major creative reset.

With PMG's support, Kaskade will expand his presence across Asia, where demand for electronic music continues to grow across key markets including Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Greater China. The partnership will focus on developing long-term market development and brand collaborations tailored to each territory.

The signing also reflects PMG's continued expansion across Asia, further strengthening its role as a global management and label infrastructure for International Artists entering the region. As part of this growing electronic music ecosystem, PMG's Ghostone Records is focused on championing and developing the next generation of electronic music talent across Asia, alongside the company's broader work with established global artists. Founded in 2025 and headquartered in Hong Kong, Pacific Music Group develops global careers from Asia while acting as a gateway between international talent and the Asian market.

About Pacific Music Group

Pacific Music Group is a next-generation music company founded in 2025 by NE-YO, Sonu Nigam, MC Jin, and Jonathan Serbin. Headquartered in Hong Kong with a Pan-Asian presence, the company is committed to developing global careers from Asia and fostering cultural exchange between East and West. In 2026, Pacific Music Group significantly expanded its global roster with the addition of two marquee artists. The label welcomed Tiffany Young — K-pop icon, former member of the legendary SNSD/Girls' Generation, and acclaimed solo artist whose influence spans Asia, North America, and beyond, marking a major milestone in PMG's mission to bridge Eastern and Western music cultures at the highest level. Pacific Music Group supports emerging and established artists through world-class production, strategic promotion, and mentorship from industry icons, building careers that transcend borders and resonate on a worldwide stage.

About Kaskade

Kaskade, born Ryan Raddon, has solidified his place as one of the most influential figures in electronic music. An eight-time GRAMMY Award nominee, his accolades include a nomination as part of Kx5, his collaboration with fellow producer deadmau5.

In April 2026, Kaskade debuted his new live concept Origin // at Coachella, delivering one of the festival's most talked-about performances. The set marked a defining creative moment - featuring the debut of nine new songs, a rare move at that scale, alongside his most ambitious production yet. The performance also served as the live announcement of his forthcoming album, signaling a new chapter that bridges the emotional depth of his recent work with a forward-facing, large-scale vision.

In December 2025, Kaskade released undux, his most personal album to date, marking a return to introspective songwriting and emotional storytelling. The project re-centered his artistic identity and laid the groundwork for his current evolution.

Kaskade's legacy continued its upward trajectory in 2023 when he and deadmau5 graced the cover of Billboard and headlined SXSW. Their groundbreaking show at the LA Memorial Coliseum in 2022 set a record for the largest single-day concert headlined by an electronic artist in North America, according to Pollstar, with Billboard also naming it the biggest ticketed global headliner dance event of that year.

In 2024, Kaskade expanded his presence across major global platforms. In February, he made history as the first-ever in-game DJ at the Super Bowl, performing in front of over 123.4 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research. In March, he was named Best Male Artist of the Year at the iHeartRadio EDM Awards, while Kx5 took home Best New Group. In May, he became the first-ever starting grid DJ at a Formula 1 race in Miami.

His momentum in the sports and live event space continued throughout 2024 with performances at the X Games in Ventura, a post-Phillies game set in July, and a LIV Golf tournament. He also made surprise appearances at Coachella, joining John Summit and Alison Wonderland in 2024, and completed a 3-hour back-to-back set with Idris Elba in 2025.

Kaskade's fanbase is nothing short of evangelical, driven by his ability to evolve while maintaining a deeply emotional core. Across decades of output, he has consistently redefined the boundaries of dance music, earning recognition as one of the genre's original curve-benders.



Photo Credit: Mark Owens Photo

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