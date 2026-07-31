NATALIE JANE Releases Dance-Pop Single And Video DANCE TIL I DIE

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Natalie Jane has released a new single and music video titled DANCE TIL I DIE, marking a move into a dance-pop sound. The song and its accompanying visual are now available.

The track follows 'Meet Again,' her collaboration with Kaskade and Layton Giordani that served as the official anthem of EDC Las Vegas 2026, and continues her evolution into high-energy dance-pop following her debut album, the world i didn't want, and its accompanying world tour across North America, Europe, and the UK.

On 'Dance Til I Die,' Natalie Jane fully embraces her dance-pop era, pairing her powerhouse vocals with euphoric house production to create an emotionally charged club anthem about finding freedom on the dance floor. Building on the momentum of the world i didn't want and its international tour, the single marks the beginning of a bold new chapter one that celebrates freedom, movement, and, for the first time, showcases dancing as an extension of her artistry.

'I've wanted to make dance music for a while. What better way to start than with 'dance til I die' ?? it's perfect. It also feels amazing because I started learning to dance recently and it's been so fun to do something new that I can incorporate into the music.'

- Natalie Jane

Rising to prominence through her viral TikTok performances, Natalie Jane has quickly emerged as one of pop's most exciting young voices, earning recognition from TMRW Magazine, MTV Fresh Out Live, People Magazine, EUPHORIA, Popdust, and GRAMMY.com, which named her one of its '25 Rising Artists To Watch In 2024'. With more than 2 billion global streams, her meteoric rise shows no signs of slowing down as she continues to invite listeners into her world through fearless songwriting and genre-defying pop music.

Photo Credit: Vanessa Yanes



Photo Credit: Vanessa Yanes

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