Photos: Neil Patrick Harris Hosts Atlantis New Year's Eve Celebration With Maroon 5, Nelly & More

Atlantis Paradise Island kicked off 2024 with its annual star-studded Party Like a Royal New Year’s Eve event. Hosted by actor Neil Patrick Harris, the festivities began with a DJ set from producer and artist Timbaland featuring his top hits, followed by a surprise set from Nelly including hits like “Just A Dream,” “Dilemma” and “Cruise.”

Nelly’s brother City Spud joined for several songs, and the set ended with “Hot in Herre.” Harris brought his husband, actor and chef David Burtka, and their kids on stage for the countdown to 2024 with Nelly and to watch the spectacular fireworks display by Grucci.

Last night’s celebration followed Saturday’s sold-out Maroon 5 concert at Atlantis Paradise Island’s Casuarina Beach. The GRAMMY® Award-winning band delighted the crowd with a set of their most popular singles, including “Moves Like Jagger,” “Payphone,” “Sugar,” and “This Love,” alongside covers of classic rock and pop songs such as “I Wanna Be Your Lover” by Prince. Also on Saturday night, Usher, Nelly and Timbaland stopped by Aura, the resort’s nightclub, where Jermaine Dupri performed. Following his performance, Jermaine joined the group as they visited the newly redone Atlantis Casino. This time last year, the entertainment capital of the Caribbean welcomed 2023 – Atlantis’ 25thanniversary year – with Party Like a Royal, complete with a DJ set from Nick Cannon and a surprise performance by Kesha. Atlantis’ concerts in 2023 included GRAMMY® Award-winning superstars The Chainsmokers, Lizzo and Pitbull. In November, an array of celebrities and VIP guests saw performances from CeeLo Green, Tony Danza, BeBe Winans and more to celebrate Atlantis’ 25th anniversary. In 2024, Janet Jackson will perform as part of the resort’s Music Making Waves concert series, along with other notable performers to be announced throughout the year. Check out the photos here:

