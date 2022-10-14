Photos: Maren Morris Headlines Hollywood Bowl with Special Guests John Mayer and Hozier

Grammy-winning artist Maren Morris headlined Los Angeles' iconic Hollywood Bowl last night with special guest appearances from John Mayer-who accompanied Maren on "To Hell & Back," and Hozier-who helped out on the triple Platinum-certified "The Bones." The show came in the midst of Maren's Humble Quest Tour, wrapping up in December with a headline date at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena-see remaining dates below and visit marenmorris.com/tour for more information.

Additionally, Maren performed "Good Friends" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and appeared on CBS' "The Talk" earlier this week. She also received an official plaque for her newly Gold-certified track "Circles Around This Town," the lead single from her new album Humble Quest.

Humble Quest, released in March via Sony Music Nashville's Columbia Nashville imprint and nominated for Album Of The Year at this year's CMA Awards, debuted at #2 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart and broke the record for most first day and first week streams globally on Amazon Music for a country album by a female artist. Earlier this year, Maren spoke to Anthony Mason on "CBS Sunday Morning" about the album, performed on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and performed a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR Music.

Maren began writing the songs on Humble Quest in the beginning of the pandemic as a series of major life changes unfolded-new motherhood, an upended career, the death of beloved friend and collaborator Michael Busbee and more, further compounded by lockdown. She felt control over life quickly slipping until she had an epiphany-she was never in control in the first place.

This inspired her to reckon with the concept of humility as she thought about how the goal of appearing humble puts artists, especially women, in a box with unrealistic demands. Humble Quest documents Maren's journey to redefining humility on her own terms as a grounded state of understanding one's own truth rather than the capacity to appear authentic to others.

Produced by frequent collaborator Greg Kurstin (Adele, Paul McCartney, Foo Fighters) and written alongside her husband Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Jimmy Robbins, Natalie Hemby, Laura Veltz and Jon Green on Busbee's piano, Humble Quest is Maren's most genuine collection of songs, tracing her journey to embrace the imperfections in her life through snapshots of her rises and falls, overshares, lullabies, wine-soaked conversations with one old friend and a final goodbye to another one.

Photos: Muriel Margaret, Rachel Deeb