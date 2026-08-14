Photos: MASSIVE CHAMPION, New Getdown Services Album, Out Now via Breakfast Records

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GETDOWN SERVICES has released MASSIVE CHAMPION, the Bristol band's new studio album, via Breakfast Records. The record follows the duo's debut CRISPS and arrives alongside a session video of the track LENTILS, filmed at Harry Styles' MELTDOWN festival.

Photo Credit: Sam Dronfield





An odyssey of anarchic joy, seditious wit and boundless energy, Massive Champion is an ode to childhood, British cultural detritus, and the absurd poetry of everyday life: their freewheeling blend of art-disco, heavy rock, rave, satire, and social commentary revels and revolts in quotidian horrors, from the hell of the daily grind, to dance floor anxieties and skin conditions.

Across the record, Josh and Ben evoke the spirit of T-Rex to LCD Soundsystem; lead single 'The Radiator' hits like a blend of Arab Strap's wry wit and the noisy elegance of Daft Punk's 'Rollin' & Scratchin'' while 'No One Likes Me' hints at 2003 The Strokes. Meanwhile, 'Check The Definition' boasts a Donna Summer disco-pop sheen. Throughout these canny twists and turns, their uncontainable personality is forever rising to the top.

Written and recorded at the beginning of the year, in a brief gap between headline UK and US tours, Massive Champion finds childhood best friends Josh Law and Ben Sadler pushing deeper into the singular world they have built over the last five years, while opening up new emotional and lyrical ground. Massive Champion distills everything that has made Getdown Services one of the UK's most exhilarating, unpredictable and loved bands.

Of Massive Champion, the band says, 'We're really excited to see what people make of this album. It's different this time round because people are actually paying attention to what we do but we're proud of how little that came into the making of the album though. It's a solid bit of work and we've done a good job of trying to make something honest. Do us a favour and listen to it in full.'

The follow up to cult classic debut Crisps, Massive Champion comes on the heels of triumphant performances on

, on which it seemed everyone in the room 'burned an accumulative 5,000 calories,' at Harry Styles ' Meltdown, on, as arena support to Viagra Boys, and a sold-out run of headline US and Australia dates. They've embarked on their biggest UK tour to date this summer, with second headline shows added at London's Roundhouse and Bristol's Beacon due to overwhelming demand. Looking further ahead, another UK Tour starts on November 18th, with multiple major cities (Cardiff, Brighton, Manchester, London) sold out, some twice over.

Getdown Services' sardonic playfulness has found fans in Walton Goggins, Troye Sivan, Harry Styles, BBC Radio, and more, with momentum building at a staggering pace, and their live shows already the stuff of legend. A triumph of hard work and the grassroots scene, Getdown Services jokingly coined themselves Britain's Best Band. With the joyous and utterly singular Massive Champion, this feels less like a punchline and more like a statement of intent, as their songwriting continues to become bolder and more incisive with each new record.

Tracklist

1. Poor Bannister

2. I Can't Die Like That

3. Probiotic

4. Cha Cha Slide

5. The Radiator

6. The Definitive Map

7. A Crazy Story

8. What's On Your Mind?

9. Stop Living

10. No One Likes Me

11. Check The Definition

12. Lentils

13. 600 Dance Lessons

Massive Champion will be available on the following formats:

Std Edition - Translucent Lime 12' Vinyl LP

Indie Variant - Beer Color 12' Vinyl LP

Rough Trade - Ripple 12' Vinyl LP

Vertigo Vinyl - Tri-color Splatter 12' Vinyl LP

Available via the US store

MASSIVE CHAMPION was written and recorded by childhood friends Josh Law and Ben Sadler during a gap between UK and US headline tours, and the band has described the album as an attempt to make something honest.



Photo Credit: Sam Dronfield

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