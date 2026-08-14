Photos: Kamille Releases New Single TOGETHER as kammy After Two-Year Wait

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GRAMMY, BRIT and Ivor Novello Award-winning songwriter Kamille has released a new single titled TOGETHER under her artist moniker kammy. The track marks the second release from her upcoming project IS MUSIC DYING? and arrives more than two years after Kamille first teased the song with fans.







The second instalment in Kamille's new chapter as kammy – a reinvention rooted in unfiltered expression, confidence and creative freedom – TOGETHER follows WHO COULD LOVE YOU LIKE I DO?, with both tracks taken from her upcoming project IS MUSIC DYING?.

A gleaming, genre-blending celebration of joy, love and those that lift us up, TOGETHER finds fluttering electronic beats melting into infectious and ethereal pop melodies as kammy forges a sound that is both experimental and exhilarating.

Produced by Jon Shave, the concept for TOGETHER was born from a seemingly everyday moment in the studio that fast blossomed into something momentous.

kammy explains: 'I was singing on the mic and when I started mumbling the lyric 'left, right, all night' everyone in the room started screaming! Then, as soon as I sang the word 'together', I knew this was a song about love, friends, family and happiness. That's what I'm all about'.

Hotly awaited by her dedicated online following, TOGETHER was first teased over two years ago – with the release marking a pivotal step in kammy's mission to take ownership of her voice and identity in an industry that all too often leaves songwriters unseen.

Discussing her excitement for TOGETHER to finally be out in the world, kammy adds: 'I've been waiting TWO YEARS to finally say this... TOGETHER IS HERE!!! This song is pure happiness to me. It's uplifting, it's feel-good, it's a BOP and I genuinely just want you to play it LOUD and feel good. I made it with the insanely talented Jon Shave, Ines Dunn & Llvs and we had the best time creating it in the studio. I've loved this song for so long and now it finally gets to be yours.'

Blending pop, electronic, R&B, and UK garage into a sound that feels both contemporary and distinctly her own, kammy signals more than a sonic shift. It represents a creative reset shaped by Kamille's personal journey through the music industry.

Drawing on her experiences navigating visibility, identity, and expectation, this chapter embraces a more direct and expressive approach to storytelling, offering insight into both her artistry and the challenges and breakthroughs that have defined her path.

Thematically, kammy explores visibility, empowerment, and self-definition. She speaks to the experience of being heard but not always recognised, and the importance of reclaiming space with confidence and authenticity. Through this lens, she invites listeners into a world that is both introspective and empowering, and one that challenges expectations while celebrating individuality.

Following acclaim for her debut album K1, which featured tracks including 'Muscle Memory' with Nile Rodgers and 'Options' featuring Bellah and Tamera, Kamille continues to solidify her position as an artist in her own right. Previously named The Observer's One to Watch, she has attracted praise from the likes of MTV, Billboard, GRM Daily and more.

IS MUSIC DYING? is due Autumn 2026.

About Kamille

Multi-Grammy Award-winning Kamille is one of the UK's most successful and sought-after songwriters, producers and artists. Her introduction to the music industry began with her first visit to the studio, where she co-wrote and provided backing vocals for The Saturdays' chart-topping 'What About Us'. A string of hits soon followed, accumulating more than 31 billion streams. Kamille is the powerhouse behind pop hits from Dua Lipa, Kylie, Little Mix, Mabel and Jess Glynne to Fred Again. and rap and grime heavy-hitters such as Stormzy and Headie One. Her tenacity, talent and drive have pushed her from the get-go as one of only a few female songwriters in a male-dominated corner of the industry.

Kamille has a total 25 UK Platinum certifications, 6 UK #1 singles, 21 UK Top 10 singles, 10 UK #1 Albums, 10 UK Top 5 singles. In addition to her commercial success, Kamille has been nominated for a Mercury Music Prize, as well as winning 2 GRAMMY Awards for her contributions as a songwriter, BRIT, Global, IVOR, BMI, ASCAP and A&R Awards.

TOGETHER follows the earlier single WHO COULD LOVE YOU LIKE I DO? and was produced by Jon Shave, whose credits include work with Charli XCX, Zara Larsson, Lily Allen and Sugababes. Kamille has previously written for artists including Stormzy, Dua Lipa, Fred Again, Kylie Minogue and Jessie Ware, and has amassed more than 25 Platinum certifications and six UK number one singles across her songwriting career.

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