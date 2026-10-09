Photos: Johnny Venus to Release Debut Solo Album THE 11TH HOUR

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GRAMMY-nominated artist Johnny Venus has released his debut solo album, The 11th Hour. Out now on all streaming platforms via Sincethe80s and Epic Records, the 12-track project signals a new era for Johnny, diving into a more introspective, emotionally grounded, and spiritually aligned creative space, expanding on the foundation he built globally as one half of EARTHGANG.

Executive produced by The-Dream, a longtime supporter of Johnny's, the album marks a meaningful collaboration between the two artists. Rooted in themes of unconditional love, healing, inner transformation, and human connection, The 11th Hour mirrors a deeply personal evolution for Johnny. Drawing inspiration from the symbolism of the Master Number 11, the album serves as both a body of work and a reflection of his evolving worldview, exploring love in all its forms: self-love, romantic relationships, family, spirituality, and community. Musically, the project blends elements of progressive R&B, soul, and funk music into a cohesive and emotionally rich listening experience.

'The 11th Hour is the final moment when you accept all of yourself, and you choose your destiny,' says Johnny. 'In this album I share stories of this time of my life; love, pain, happiness, loss; parts of my soul's growth as a person. Maybe you'll recognize these parts of yourself too; the best parts.'

Ahead of the album's release, Johnny introduced The 11th Hour through a series of four singles that offered listeners a glimpse into the project's emotional and sonic direction. The rollout began with 'I Want You Back,' released in April 2026, a soulful reflection on love, growth, and the transformative power of partnership. He followed with 'Porsche 911,' a warm, groove-driven celebration of choosing one another; 'Nightmares,' which explores the anxiety and emotional unrest that can surface when love becomes all-consuming; and 'Sarahtonin,' delving into the intoxicating chemistry between two people, where sex, affection, fantasy, and emotional release become impossible to separate. Together, the four singles established the foundation for the deeply personal journey that unfolds across The 11th Hour.

This project builds on the momentum of Johnny's August 2025 debut EP, Shooter, which first introduced listeners to a more inward-facing and reflective side of his artistry. While his work with EARTHGANG established him as one of the most creative and genre-defying voices in modern music, The 11th Hour marks his most personal statement to date, one centered on emotional honesty, mindfulness, and intentional growth.

The 11th Hour Tracklist + Credits

1. '11:00'

· Written by: Johnny Venus

· Produced by: Johnny Venus

2. 'On and On'

· Written by: Johnny Venus

· Produced by: Natra Average & Latrell James

· Additional production by: Johnny Venus, Cam Herring & Wu10

3. 'Porsche 911'

· Written by: Johnny Venus & The-Dream

· Produced by: Johnny Venus

· Samples: R. Kelly's 'Bump & Grind' (Remix); Uncle Luke's 'I Wanna Rock'

4. 'Runway Killer'

· Written by: Johnny Venus, Brittany Barber & Yahki Davis

· Produced by: Cam Herring & Johnny Venus

5. 'Sarahtonin' ft. INK! & Alissia

· Written by: Johnny Venus & Akia Boggs

· Produced by: Natra Average & Alissia

· Guitar: Randy Runyon

6. 'American Dream'

· Written by: Johnny Venus & The-Dream

· Produced by: Los & Johnny Venus

· Additional production by: Cam Herring

7. 'So Beautiful' ft. 6lack

· Written by: Johnny Venus & 6lack

· Produced by: Johnny Venus

· Additional production by: Cam Herring

8. 'I Want You Back'

· Written by: Baby Tate, Barry Johnson, Zekiel Nicholson, Johnny Venus, & The-Dream

· Produced by: Dom Sanders

· Additional production by: Daniel Hoff & Demi Hairston

9. 'Feng Shui'

· Written by: Johnny Venus, Najinga Luster, & Dustin Haynes

· Produced by: Cam Herring & Natra Average

· Additional production by: Johnny Venus & Wu10

10. 'Swallowed Pride'

· Written by: Johnny Venus

· Produced by: Johnny Venus & Patrick Paige II

11. 'Nightmares'

· Written by: Johnny Venus, Brittany Barber, Yahki Davis & Courtlin Jabrae

· Produced by: Johnny Venus, YahkiDavis & Courtlin Jabrae

12. 'Can You Pray For Me?' ft. Spillage Village & Asha Imuno

· Written by: Johnny Venus, JID, Asha Imuno, The-Dream

· Produced by: Asha Imuno

· Additional production by: Johnny Venus & Wu10

About Johnny Venus

Johnny Venus is a GRAMMY-nominated artist, songwriter, author, and one half of the acclaimed duo EARTHGANG. In August 2025, he released his first solo EP, Shooter, marking the start of his journey as a standalone artist. His debut solo album, arriving in 2026, is a deeply personal exploration of love in all its forms: self, partners, family, and community. Raised in Atlanta, Georgia, Johnny (born Olu Fann) grew up in a communal, church-based schooling environment that shaped his creativity and sense of collective responsibility, laying the foundation for EARTHGANG's innovative sound and boundary-pushing vision. Beyond music, Johnny is dedicated to wellness and mindfulness through his yoga and lifestyle practice, COMPXSS, allowing him to connect with people globally while deepening his own journey of self-discovery. Blending progressive R&B, soul, and funk textures, his solo work offers an intimate portrait of an artist embracing growth, alignment, and wholeness in what is set to be a defining year of his career.

Photo Credit: Rafael Avcioglu

















Photo Credit: Rafael Avcioglu

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