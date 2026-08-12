Photos: Jesse Cook to Bring FOREVER LIVE World Tour to Attucks Theatre Nov. 18

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Guitarist Jesse Cook will bring his FOREVER LIVE World Tour to the Attucks Theatre in Norfolk on Wednesday, November 18. The performance is part of a tour spanning more than 180 concerts across 24 countries in support of his upcoming album release PAST THE BREAKWATER. Tickets are available through the Scope Arena box office and Ticketmaster.

Photo Credit: Matt Barnes





Tickets are on sale now and available at the Scope Arena box office and at Ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit SevenVenues.com.

Cook, who has sold over 2.5 million records, captivates audiences world-wide with his unparalleled virtuosity and distinctive blend of world music influences. His following has expanded exponentially over the last several years having surpassed over 155 million YouTube views and 1 billion combined views/streams. His five live concert specials continue to be aired on PBS stations across the U.S.

Celebrated for his vast catalog of intricate and original material, Cook's concerts resonate deeply with a range of audience members of all backgrounds and age groups. Hesitant when it comes to labeling his eclectic style of music Cook comments, 'I don't think naming it is important. I think if people are moved by it—if it touches their hearts—that's what matters most to me.'

Cook has sold over 2.5 million records and has drawn more than 155 million YouTube views along with over 1 billion combined views and streams. His live concert specials have aired on PBS stations across the United States. Additional information on the Attucks Theatre performance is available through SevenVenues.com.



Photo Credit: Matt Barnes

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