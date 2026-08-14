Photos: Jenna Raine Releases Debut Album JEANS, BOYS & JESUS on Warner Records

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Jenna Raine has released her debut album, JEANS, BOYS & JESUS, out now via Warner Records. The 12-track project traces the singer-songwriter's life at 22, touching on faith, love, heartbreak, friendship and the pursuit of dreams. The album was produced by Jack Riley, with Raine co-writing every song alongside collaborators including Steph Jones, Jimmy Robbins, Sasha Sloan and Trannie Stevens.

Photo Credit: Summer Schantz









'My debut album is finally here!' shares Raine. 'These songs are made up of the experiences, the challenges, the blessings and the prayers that have shaped my life so far. This album represents who I truly am, and the faith that has guided me to this point.'

The debut represents all that makes Raine's life feel complete – her Texas roots, her better half and her faith in Jesus. The record opens with the moving-on anthem, 'Too Late, Too Late,' before turning to the power of friendship in 'It Takes A Village.' Title track 'Jeans, Boys & Jesus' encompasses the heart of the album, sharing the three things she can't live without followed by the playful 'Guilty As Charged,' which is accompanied by an all new music video, out now.

Raine is living pinch-me moments in 'Used To Pray.' Previously released fan favorites 'Talk Of The Town,' 'God Made Him' and 'What Would I Say?' round out the album alongside the encouraging tracks 'What He's Not' and 'So Far, So Good.'

Tickets for the tour are on sale now at jennaraine.com.

Raine has garnered more than 480M global streams overall as she continues to grow her devoted following. Keep up with Raine's upcoming announcements at jennaraine.com and on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

Tracklist

1. 'Too Late, Too Late' (Jenna Simmons, Sophia Brenan, Jack Riley)

2. 'It Takes A Village' (Jenna Simmons, Sasha Sloan, Nate Ferraro, Couros)

3. 'Jeans, Boys & Jesus' (Jenna Simmons, Emily Landis, Ashley Kutcher, Jack Riley)

4. 'Guilty As Charged' (Jenna Simmons, Sophia Brenan, Matt Hall, Couros)

5. 'Off The Market' (Jenna Simmons, Steph Jones, Jack Riley)

6. 'Boy Friend' (Jenna Simmons, Morgan Nagler, Jack Riley)

7. 'Used To Pray' (Jenna Simmons, Steph Jones, Emily Weisband, Jack Riley)

8. 'Talk Of The Town' (Jenna Simmons, Sophia Brenan, Jack Riley)

9. 'What He's Not' (Jenna Simmons, Trannie Stevens, Jack Riley)

10. 'God Made Him' (Jenna Simmons, Jimmy Robbins, Jack Riley)

11. 'What Would I Say?' (Jenna Simmons, Jason Ingram, Jack Riley)

12. 'So Far, So Good' (Jenna Simmons, Jimmy Robbins, Ava Suppelsa, Jack Riley)

Jeans, Boys & Jesus Tour Dates

Sept. 8, 2026 in Houston, Texas at House of Blues Houston*

Sept. 9, 2026 in Austin, Texas at Brushy Street Commons*

Sept. 10, 2026 in Dallas, Texas at Trees*

Sept. 12, 2026 in Birmingham, Ala. at WorkPlay - Canteen*

Sept. 15, 2026 in Orlando, Fla. at The Social*

Sept. 16, 2026 in Atlanta, Ga. at Center Stage - The Loft*

Sept. 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tenn. at Cannery Hall - The Mill+

Sept. 19, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. at Neighborhood Theatre+

Sept. 20, 2026 in Washington, D.C. at The Atlantis+

Sept. 23, 2026 in Cambridge, Mass. at The Middle East*

Sept. 24, 2026 in New York, N.Y. at The Mercury Lounge*

Sept. 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pa. at World Cafe Live*

Sept. 27, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pa. at City Winery Pittsburgh*

Sept. 29, 2026 in Ferndale, Mich. at The Magic Bag#

Oct. 1, 2026 in Indianapolis, Ind. at Hoosier Dome#

Oct. 4, 2026 in Chicago, Ill. at Chop Shop#

Oct. 7, 2026 in Des Moines, Iowa at xBk Live#

Oct. 9, 2026 in Denver, Colo. at Lost Lake#

Oct. 11, 2026 in Salt Lake City, Utah at Soundwell#

Oct. 13, 2026 in Portland, Ore. at Holocene#

Oct. 14, 2026 in Seattle, Wash. at Neumos - Barboza#

Oct. 18, 2026 in San Francisco, Calif. at Brick & Mortar Music Hall#

Oct. 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, Calif. at The Echo#

Oct. 21, 2026 in San Diego, Calif. at House of Blues San Diego#

*support from Ava Liv Mabry

+support from Alyssa Flaherty

#support from Zoe Levert

About Jenna Raine

Jenna Raine's songs brim with hope, heart and wide-eyed wonder. The Dallas-born singer-songwriter turns life's little lessons, moments of bliss and unforgettable memories into the kind of pop music you've got to sing with the windows down. She's tallied more than 480M total streams to date, fueled by early hits like 'It Is What It Is' and her breakout smash 'see you later (ten years).' The viral favorite, which exploded on TikTok and helped earn her a deal with Warner Records, first appeared on her major-label debut EP see you later — a project filled with hope, growth and a bright-side view of heartbreak. Jenna's breakthrough success has included performances at the 2023 MTV VMAs Block Party, recognition from Rolling Stone, Billboard and V Magazine, as well as two Girls' Life Magazine covers. She has collaborated with artists including Joshua Bassett ('Don't Let Me Down') and Aodhán King ('Still Worthy'), and supported David Kushner on his European tour earlier this year — all while continuing to expand her sound with her Only Started Growing EP featuring the viral hit 'Roses.' Jenna closed out 2025 with the release of 'Just 15' and 'Talk of the Town,' alongside supporting Avery Anna on her The Let Go Letters Tour.

Raine unveils her next musical chapter with her 12-track debut album, Jeans, Boys & Jesus, out now, showcasing her signature blend of heartfelt storytelling, unforgettable hooks and resilient optimism. She'll take her new music on the road this fall, visiting 24 cities on her headlining Jeans, Boys & Jesus Tour.

Raine is set to support the album with her first full U.S. headline run, the JEANS, BOYS & JESUS Tour, which is scheduled to begin in Houston, Texas in September and travel to 24 cities including Nashville, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and her hometown of Dallas.



Photo Credit: Summer Schantz

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