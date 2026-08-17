Photos: Jenna Raine Adds JEANS, BOYS & JESUS Tour Dates in Europe, U.K. in November

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Just days after releasing her debut album, Jeans, Boys & Jesus (8/14), emerging singer-songwriter Jenna Raine has added nine additional dates across Europe and the U.K. to her Jeans, Boys & Jesus Tour. Marking Raine's first headline run, the tour will visit 24 cities nationwide this fall, including Nashville, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and her hometown of Dallas before heading abroad in November to Berlin, Paris, London and more. Tickets for the U.S. leg are on sale now at jennaraine.com. Presale for the international dates starts Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. local time with general onsale beginning Friday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets can be purchased at jennaraine.com.

Photo Credit: Summer Schantz













'My touring journey began when I was 14 years old, when I traveled to the U.K. for my very first opening slot,' shares Raine. 'It feels so full circle to be back, this time on my own headline tour. I think the U.K./Europe leg is the part I'm most excited for. I can't wait to finally connect with the listeners I've never had the chance to officially meet!'

Raine is set to perform her newly-released debut album, Jeans, Boys & Jesus, throughout the tour. The 12-track collection reflects on life at 22 years old, sharing messages of faith, love, heartbreak, friendship, chasing dreams and growing up with the simple joys of girlhood at the heart of every song.

The rising songstress closed out 2025 on the road with David Kushner and Avery Anna and has garnered more than 480M global career streams as she continues to grow her devoted following. Keep up with Raine's upcoming announcements at jennaraine.com and on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

Jeans, Boys & Jesus Tour Dates

Sept. 8, 2026 in Houston, Texas at House of Blues Houston *

Sept. 9, 2026 in Austin, Texas at Brushy Street Commons *

Sept. 10, 2026 in Dallas, Texas at Trees *

Sept. 12, 2026 in Birmingham, Ala. at WorkPlay - Canteen *

Sept. 15, 2026 in Orlando, Fla. at The Social *

Sept. 16, 2026 in Atlanta, Ga. at Center Stage - The Loft *

Sept. 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tenn. at Cannery Hall - The Mil +

Sept. 19, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. at Neighborhood Theatre +

Sept. 20, 2026 in Washington, D.C. at The Atlantis +

Sept. 23, 2026 in Cambridge, Mass. at The Middle East *

Sept. 24, 2026 in New York, N.Y. at The Mercury Lounge *

Sept. 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pa. at World Cafe Live *

Sept. 27, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pa. at City Winery Pittsburgh *

Sept. 29, 2026 in Ferndale, Mich. at The Magic Bag #

Oct. 1, 2026 in Indianapolis, Ind. at Hoosier Dome #

Oct. 4, 2026 in Chicago, Ill. at Chop Shop #

Oct. 7, 2026 in Des Moines, Iowa at xBk Live #

Oct. 9, 2026 in Denver, Colo. at Lost Lake #

Oct. 11, 2026 in Salt Lake City, Utah at Soundwell #

Oct. 13, 2026 in Portland, Ore. at Holocene #

Oct. 14, 2026 in Seattle, Wash. at Neumos - Barboza #

Oct. 18, 2026 in San Francisco, Calif. at Brick & Mortar Music Hall #

Oct. 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, Calif. at The Echo #

Oct. 21, 2026 in San Diego, Calif. at House of Blues San Diego #

Nov. 9, 2026 in Berlin, DE at Maschinenhaus ~

Nov. 11, 2026 in Antwerp, BE at Kavka Oudaan ~

Nov. 12, 2026 in Amsterdam, NL at Melkweg ~

Nov. 13, 2026 in Paris, FR at Barbour Sauvage ~

Nov. 15, 2026 in Cologne, DE at Garagen Club Köln ~

Nov. 17, 2026 in Manchester, UK at YES - Pink Room ~

Nov. 19, 2026 in Glasgow, UK at Oran Mor ~

Nov. 21, 2026 in Birmingham, UK at O2 Institute3 ~

Nov. 24, 2026 in London, UK at O2 Academy Islington2 ~

* support from Ava Liv Mabry

+ support from Alyssa Flaherty

# support from Zoe Levert

~ new date

Tracklist

1. 'Too Late, Too Late' (Jenna Simmons, Sophia Brenan, Jack Riley)

2. 'It Takes A Village' (Jenna Simmons, Sasha Sloan, Nate Ferraro, Couros)

3. 'Jeans, Boys & Jesus' (Jenna Simmons, Emily Landis, Ashley Kutcher, Jack Riley)

4. 'Guilty As Charged' (Jenna Simmons, Sophia Brenan, Matt Hall, Couros)

5. 'Off The Market' (Jenna Simmons, Steph Jones, Jack Riley)

6. 'Boy Friend' (Jenna Simmons, Morgan Nagler, Jack Riley)

7. 'Used To Pray' (Jenna Simmons, Steph Jones, Emily Weisband, Jack Riley)

8. 'Talk Of The Town' (Jenna Simmons, Sophia Brenan, Jack Riley)

9. 'What He's Not' (Jenna Simmons, Trannie Stevens, Jack Riley)

10. 'God Made Him' (Jenna Simmons, Jimmy Robbins, Jack Riley)

11. 'What Would I Say?' (Jenna Simmons, Jason Ingram, Jack Riley)

12. 'So Far, So Good' (Jenna Simmons, Jimmy Robbins, Ava Suppelsa, Jack Riley)

About Jenna Raine

Jenna Raine's songs brim with hope, heart and wide-eyed wonder. The Dallas-born singer-songwriter turns life's little lessons, moments of bliss and unforgettable memories into the kind of pop music you've got to sing with the windows down. She's tallied more than 480M total streams to date, fueled by early hits like 'It Is What It Is' and her breakout smash 'see you later (ten years).' The viral favorite, which exploded on TikTok and helped earn her a deal with Warner Records, first appeared on her major-label debut EP see you later — a project filled with hope, growth and a bright-side view of heartbreak. Jenna's breakthrough success has included performances at the 2023 MTV VMAs Block Party, recognition from Rolling Stone, Billboard and V Magazine, as well as two Girls' Life Magazine covers. She has collaborated with artists including Joshua Bassett ('Don't Let Me Down') and Aodhán King ('Still Worthy'), and supported David Kushner on his European tour earlier this year — all while continuing to expand her sound with her Only Started Growing EP featuring the viral hit 'Roses.' Jenna closed out 2025 with the release of 'Just 15' and 'Talk of the Town,' alongside supporting Avery Anna on her The Let Go Letters Tour.

Raine unveils her next musical chapter with her 12-track debut album, Jeans, Boys & Jesus, out now, showcasing her signature blend of heartfelt storytelling, unforgettable hooks and resilient optimism. She'll take her new music on the road this fall, visiting 33 cities across the U.S., Europe and U.K. on her headlining Jeans, Boys & Jesus Tour.



Photo Credit: Summer Schantz

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