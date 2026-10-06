Photos: JACK GRISHAM AND THE LIFE UNDONE Release 'Angel Funeral' Single

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Jack Grisham, former frontman of T.S.O.L. and The Joykiller, has released the single and video for 'Angel Funeral' with his new project JACK GRISHAM AND THE LIFE UNDONE. The song is taken from the band's self-titled album, set for release October 30, 2026 via Lost In Berlin Records, and is currently streaming exclusively via Coda Music.

'There was a song on the first Joykiller record—'Seventeen', It was a count of friends that had died from accidental overdose,' says Jack Grisham about the new single and video for 'Angel Funeral.' '30 years later—hundreds of friends gone - and I was thinking about the death of the first woman I married. We promised to stay clean together. I did and I'm still here. She didn't. This song is for her.'

The tender acoustic-guitar led Americana-tinged song follows previously released singles 'Anthem,' 'Pain Goes Around,' 'Pieces of the Sun' and 'Church Bells' in advance of the album's release. Offering a different shade from the alt-rock singalong of 'Pain Goes Around,' the midtempo balled 'John Says', and the propulsive rocker 'Lazing In The Bed All Day With You,' 'Angel Funeral' captures the diversity of Jack's past bands' oeuvre. 'I think the beauty of this record is in its diversity. A song that stands out today might be skipped this evening,' he says, recognizing the changes in genre and tempos but also noting its cohesion.

Formed with Berlin-based musician Lars Triesch from a chance meeting at Las Vegas' Punk Rock Museum, Jack Grisham and the Life Undone offered an opportunity to make a truly authentic album with a kindred spirit. A lifelong aficionado of California punk and modernism (his house was designed by Cali modernist architect Ray Kappe), Lars was well aware of Jack's talents. 'Jack is an extraordinary songwriter with such a natural feel for structure and harmony,' Lars told IDIOTEQ. 'Of all the great characters who came out of the early California punk scene, I couldn't imagine anyone else for this record.'

Jack Grisham and the Life Undone started with that random meeting at the proverbial 'right place and right time. After Jack felt T.S.O.L. had run its course, he stepped away from music and was happily writing novels and making films. Lars (whose own life path led him away from the punk rock past to much-more-stable vintage furniture and design firm in Berlin) had always harbored a wish to return to his musical past. Striking up a conversation with Jack, the oft-suggested 'hey we should make a record' phrase was uttered… This statement however had legs. And not too long after, Lars and Jack made good on that suggestion and started writing music together – albeit from 6,000 miles apart - via Zoom.

Produced by Kurt Ebelhäuser (Lars' former collaborator in the '90s Koblenz, Germany punk scene) and accompanied by a crew of fellow punk musicians, Lars' former collaborator in the '90s Koblenz punk scene; engineer/co-producer Michel Wern (Donots, Broilers); and Jack's onetime T.S.O.L. bandmate Trevor Lucca (D.I., Dick Dale) on guitar, the guts of the album were nearly complete. Upon his return Stateside, Jack revisited some of his vocals with producer and longtime friend Paul Roessler (The Screamers, 45 Grave) in Los Angeles, who also added keys and backing vocals.

The result is the single-minded, gorgeously melodic Jack Grisham and the Life Undone, thirteen heartfelt tracks, spanning guitar-fueled alt-rock, harmony-heavy Britpop, Americana-adjacent acoustic songs, and low-cal SoCal balladry.

Exploring sobriety, isolation and, for the first time in his 46-year career, aging, Jack mulls, 'I've been sober for more than half of my life and on a pathway of spiritual progression. I've basically used the second half of my life to make amends for what I did in the first half.'

The Life Undone moniker refers to both the therapeutic practice of dissecting and examining someone's psychological state, and to a feeling of incompleteness, of a life still being revealed. Mirroring this journey of discovery, the final artwork for the album – an oil painting in progress – had been unveiled in three stages, each stage revealed with the previous singles. 'The cover artwork is an original oil painting by Craig Barker,' explains Lars. 'Instead of presenting a single finished image, the artwork is shown in three distinct stages of its creation. The idea reflects the title 'The Life Undone' not as something fixed, but as a process. Something that is constantly shifting, unresolved, and in motion rather than complete.'

'The Life Undone works two ways, possibly more. If you were in therapy, to undo a life is to break it down, dissect it, examine it in pieces and hold it up to the light. 'Here is what I am, where I've been, what I've done or wish I had done,'' concludes Jack. 'If I were to look to the future—step out of the grey that I'm often mired in, 'a life undone' is a place where there is more on the horizon. It's not over yet. New pages are still being written. A man I once knew told me that ripe fruit rots on the vine. It's a reminder to stay green and always keep growing. I don't write for anyone but me. I'll never do this because someone else will like it. I've learned that lesson hard and it almost put me in the grave.'

Jack Grisham and the Life Undone is exclusively available currently via Coda Music and YouTube and will be officially released on October 30, 2026 via Lost in Berlin Records. Jack Grisham and the Life Undone is Jack Grisham and Lars Triesch.

Tracklisting

1. Pain Goes Around

2. Pieces of the Sun

3. John Says

4. These Things

5. Church Bells

6. Dull Boy

7. Loser

8. Angel Funeral

9. Lazing in the Bed All Day

10. Black Ties

11. Anthem

12. Phone Call

13. Darker Side of Nowhere

Photo Credit: Swen Siewert















Photo Credit: Swen Siewert

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