Photos: Inside Ariana Grande's SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Return

Wicked star Ariana Grande made her return to Saturday Night Live this weekend.
Just before she hit the Oscars red carpet with Cynthia Erivo, the "yes, and?" singer performed new music from her "eternal sunshine" album.
Introduced by her mother, Joan Grande, the GRAMMY-winner performed "imperfect for you," which followed a performance of her new single, "we can't be friends (wait for your love)."
With Bowen Yang as Christian and Grande as Satine, the parody of the film expanded Elephant Love Medley, adding in songs by Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez, 'Do Re Mi' from The Sound of Music, and the classic Wicked 'Defying Gravity' riff.
Bowen Yang as Christian, Ariana Grande as Satine and Josh Brolin as Harold Zidler during the "Moulin Rouge" skit
Bowen Yang as Christian and Ariana Grande as Satine during the "Moulin Rouge" skit
Heidi Gardner, Josh Brolin as Mike, Bowen Yang as Charlie and Ariana Grande as Serafina during the "People Pleaser Support Group" sketch
Heidi Gardner, Josh Brolin as Mike, Bowen Yang as Charlie, Ariana Grande as Serafina, Mikey Day, Sarah Sherman as Celine and Molly Kearney as Sam during the "People Pleaser Support Group" sketch
Ariana Grande performing "we can't be friends (wait for your love)"
Ariana Grande performs "we can't be friends (wait for your love)"
Ariana Grande performs "imperfect for you"
Ariana Grande performs "imperfect for you"
Joan Grande announces musical guest Ariana Grande
Photo by: Will Heath/NBC
