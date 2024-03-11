Photos: Inside Ariana Grande's SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Return

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wicked star Ariana Grande made her return to Saturday Night Live this weekend.

Just before she hit the Oscars red carpet with Cynthia Erivo, the "yes, and?" singer performed new music from her "eternal sunshine" album.

Introduced by her mother, Joan Grande, the GRAMMY-winner performed "imperfect for you," which followed a performance of her new single, "we can't be friends (wait for your love)."

With Bowen Yang as Christian and Grande as Satine, the parody of the film expanded Elephant Love Medley, adding in songs by Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez, 'Do Re Mi' from The Sound of Music, and the classic Wicked 'Defying Gravity' riff.

Watch her performances here:

Photo by: Will Heath/NBC