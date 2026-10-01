Photos: HE.SHE.THEY Releases 25-TRACK Debut Compilation 5 YEARS OF HE.SHE.THEY RECORDS

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HE.SHE.THEY continue their legacy with their debut VA compilation 5 YEARS OF HE.SHE.THEY. RECORDS featuring new single 'Bold' by Floyd Lavine amongst a roster of global underground talent. The single and compilation drop 1st October via HE.SHE.THEY. Records.

Since their first release in 2020, HE.SHE.THEY have continued to push the dial in the electronic music universe with their inclusive sonic vision. With a list of accolades that encompass touring 60 cities across 26 countries, sweeping up award nominations from DJ Mag's Best Of British Best Label in 2023 and Best Club Event in 2024, and scooping Best Record Label at the inaugural FEMMY Awards in 2025 and Pioneer Award at IMS 2025, their stellar incline has seen them earn fans across the globe.

Developed in response to the commercial homogenisation of global club culture, HE.SHE.THEY honours the Black, queer and underground communities that gave birth to the rave as we know it. From their long running show on BBC Radio 1 Dance, to their recent standout 3-day stage takeover at Lost Village with Chloé Caillet, Luke Alessi, Alinka, BASHKKA, Cormac and ISAbella, to their incredible fourth stage takeover at ADE next month, the progressive label and global events series, founded by Sophia Kearney and Steven Braines, continues to leave no crumbs.

Fresh from their 100th release - SYREETA and Lucas Alexander's killer 'Realise It' - HE.SHE.THEY. Records continues to break new ground with their first ever VA compilation, a glittering celebration of some of the underground's most exciting artists and producers. A tour-de-force of edits and remixes that ricochets through HE.SHE.THEY's back catalogue, the twenty five track album spans deep house, techno, African club and UK bass from some of the best to ever do it.

With an ear for emerging sounds across the globe, the album features a hypnotic new cut from South African-born DJ, producer and label owner Floyd Lavine. 'Bold' delivers deep, locked-in rhythms, shadowy atmospherics and an intensifying urgency from the Afrikan Tales imprint and RISE party collective founder. Serving up bass-heavy, late-night production driven by rhythm and tension, with a thought-provoking spoken vocal drawn from a speech by civil rights activist James Baldwin, the track embodies the emotive futurism the Berlin-based artist is celebrated for. A vital voice in African electronic music, authenticity and introspection sit at the heart of Lavine's deeply personal approach, with each release sharing something of his own story while honouring his African heritage and the foundations of house and techno.

Floyd Lavine says:

'I chose to weave James Baldwin's 1963 reflection speech into 'Bold' because it speaks to the risk at the heart of creating, that willingness to give up everything in pursuit of truth. Bold moves between calm and intensity, and for me, the journey of the song mirrors life itself. … For me, art isn't only about making something beautiful, it's about standing for something, telling the truth, holding onto your vision, and staying rooted in integrity, even when that's uncomfortable. … Baldwin's voice didn't just accompany the music, it gave the track another layer of meaning. It helped me articulate what bold ultimately represents to me: courage, transformation, integrity, and the strength to become more fully who I am'.

5 YEARS OF HE.SHE.THEY RECORDS opens with Maya Jane Cole's darkly absorbing mix of London-based DJ and producer Wax Wings feat. NIMMO 'Reclaim Me', from the imprints' inaugural release back in 2020. Hypnotic house that fuses muscular synth basslines with clipped hi-hats and NIMMO's atmospheric vocals, Maya Jane Coles goes deep with this late night, underground edit.

Wax Wings steps up again on track two, this time on remix duties, for some punchy, warehouse pressure on Cakes da Killa x Proper Villains 'What's The Word' (Wax Wings Remix), which is followed by groove led, deep UK house and rolling basslines from Huxley on 'EVRYBDY' from his 2025 A Day Trip To The Valley EP.

BELLA's remix of Los Angeles-based producer Choopsie's 'Drift', draws on dreamy trance references that deliver a melodic propulsiveness. A tasty contrast to its neighbour, the first of SYREEETA's two tracks on the compilation, driving tech house bumper 'Renni Bes', which signalled her arrival as a producer back in 2023.

Radio Slave gives Charly Schaller feat. Dani DeLion's 'Queen Of The Night' a dose of hypnotically dark synthy bass in signature style on track six. It's Greek DJ and production duo Boys' Shorts next who draw from a palette of disco-informed references, breaks acid touches and a smidge of psychedelic groove on their 'Bender' edit. Paris-based Jaymie Silk takes a rave-driven route on 'Let's Be Lovers' (Radio Edit), inspired by electronic-music history rooted in Black queer communities and the influence of ballroom culture.

Also taking it to the floor is the stripped-back vogueing sensibilities of Washington DC's Baby Weight's 'Slay 4 Me' feat. Jesse Fields, which develops into transcendent 1980s pads and is taken from their 2023 It's Giving EP. In its wake follows more classic flavours on Daisybelle feat. Tasty Lopez 'Eyes Wide Shut' (CC: DISCO! Remix), CC:DISCO! injects LinnDrum style percussion, New York dance references, playful groove and steady build to give this one an irresistible disco feel.

Indian D'n'B producer OX7GEN'S goes cosmic on his 'Simula Endzone' edit offering psytrance meets acid, while Chloé Robinson x DJ ADHD feat. Nikki Nair's 'Get In The Bin' is a gloriously off-kilter pummeler. One of the more aggressive moments on the album, the UK/US trio enlist four-to-the-floor kicks, clattering hi-hats, distorted melodic sounds and heavy bass for an unforgettable ride that straddles techno, grime and UK dubstep references.

It's all-star energy as Ali (one half of Tief) Schwarz remixes Icelandic electronic music pioneers GusGus x John Grant for 'Hold Me In Your Arms Again' (Ali Schwarz's Dance Til You Popo RMX), transforming the track into a masterclass in spacious production, driving rhythms and gargantuan synths. On Elisa Elisa's 'Girl I Got You', we're in distinctly deep house territory for this acid-tinged, uplifting cut.

Injecting some Afro-house flavour into the mix is Nigerian-American artist Eli Fola and South African via Berlin producer Theodor Luv's 'Back To The Basics (Sinego Remix), where Sinego increases the rhythmic impact and sprinkles a touch of Latin percussion. Hot on its heels is Austrian producer Joyce Muniz' dub remix of Alinka feat. Robert Ownes 'Midnight Ride', a stripped back, late night exploration recessing the vocals so bass, groove and atmosphere can take the reins.

Lili Chan's Kurayami Mix of 'Furusato' leans into hypnotic atmospherics and Japanese melodic references for a truly late-night soundscape. On Londoners Giulia Tess and Ell Murphy's - 'I Feel You' the mood switches up to embrace skippy drums, infectious melodic material, soulful vocals and tasty UK bass influences.

For Strath's 'Julia' the energy is romantic and nostalgic, italo-y sensibilities and a 1980s feel take us to the cosmic disco. Ryussi gets deep and reflective on 'Greener Pastures', while LSDXOXO's remix of Polish duo Catz 'N Dogz' 'Reach' is a sexually charged, harder club reworking of the original.

Keeping it fierce is the high octane, Euro-trance influences of hhunter's 'Go Get Your Lover', peak-time propulsion at its best! Stepping up to the plate next is SYREETA's second turn and HE.SHE.THEY'S 100th release, 'Realise It' with Lucas Alexander, peak-time for the house crowd delivering chunky drums and a strong vocal centre.

The penultimate track comes from two of London's brightest talents Kiimi and I. JORDAN enlisting Philip George on the remix of their 'Lose My Mind'. Polished, high-energy house and anthem-oriented vox gives this mammoth compilation the euphoric send-off it deserves.

HE.SHE.THEY say:

'This VA is a celebration of some of our favourite sonic moments from across the label's first one hundred releases. HE.SHE.THEY. was always about releasing a diverse range of genres, styles and of course people. To blend both achingly cool underground club tracks whilst also highlighting the records we felt deserved recognition for being the sort of crossover records we would like to see triumph. A demonstration of the breadth of our team's taste and vision and to also give kudos to some of our earlier releases who didn't get the time on the dance floor they deserved as we navigated the pandemic as an industry. Giving some artists their first release, alongside established artists and hearing the impact of releasing with HE.SHE.THEY. has made to many burgeoning artists' confidence and career prospects has only reinforced our love and dedication for this project'

Tracklist

1). Wax Wings feat. NIMMO - Reclaim Me (Maya Jane Coles Remix)

2). Cakes Da Killa x Proper Villains - What's The Word (Wax Wings Remix)

3). Huxley - EVRYBDY

4). Choopsie - Drift (BELLA Remix)

5). SYREETA - Renni Bes

6). Charly Schaller Feat Dani DeLion - Queen Of The Night (Radio Slave Remix)

7). Boys' Shorts - Bender

8). Jaymie Silk - Let's Be Lovers

9). Baby Weight feat. Jesse Fields - Slay 4 Me

10). Daisybelle feat. Tasty Lopez - Eyes Wide Shut (CC:DISCO! Remix)

11). OX7GEN - Simula Endzone

12). Chloé Robinson x DJ ADHD feat. Nikki Nair - Get In The Bin

13). GusGus x John Grant - Hold Me In Your Arms Again (Ali Schwarz's Dance Til You Popo RMX)

14). Elisa Elisa - Girl I Got You

15). Eli Fola, Theodor Luv - Back To The Basics (Sinego Remix)

16). Alinka Feat. Robert Owens - Midnight Ride (Joyce Muniz Remix Dub)

17). Lili Chan - Furusato (Kurayami Mix)

18). Guilia Tess Feat. Ell Murphy - I Feel You

19). Strath - Julia

20). Ryussi - Greener Pastures

21). Catz'N Dogz - Reach (LSDXOXO Remix)

22). hhunter - Go Get Your Lover

23). SYREETA & Lucas Alexander - Realise It

24). Kiimi x I. JORDAN - Lose My Mind (Philip George Remix)

25). Floyd Lavine - Bold







































Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 15 Hrs 50 Min 37 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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