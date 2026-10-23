Photos: HAYWIRE to Launch I DON'T WANNA SAY GOODBYE TOUR Across UK, North America, Europe in 2027

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Boston's Haywire have announced details of a massive world tour in support of their celebrated new album I DON'T WANNA SAY GOODBYE, out now on Roadrunner Records. The 'I DON'T WANNA SAY GOODBYE TOUR' will see hardcore's hardest working band living up to their reputation hitting 80 shows across the UK, North America, and Europe in a fourth month span.

The UK headline leg runs from January 3rd to January 12th with local support on each date, after which Haywire will join Comeback Kid on their European tour through the end of the month. The North American headline leg of the 'I DON'T WANNA SAY GOODBYE TOUR' picks up on February 12th with a headline set at Louisville's LDB Fest, and will traverse the US and Canada through the end of April with special record release shows set for The Palladium in Los Angeles on March 11th and Roadrunner in Boston on April 4th. GVLLOW and Dark Thoughts are set to support on all US dates, with Béton Armé supporting across Canada.

Tickets for all dates are on sale now at www.haywire617.com.

Haywire are set for an appearance at Fort Worth, Texas' Sick New World Festival, with additional festival sets slated for Pressure Point Fest in Springfield MO on November 13th, and Vans Warped Tour in Orlando, FL on November 15th. The band will then kick off their Australian headline run on November 18th before linking up to support Rise Against and Dropkick Murphys for several Australian dates including a performance on December 1st at the steps of the Sydney Opera House.

For all of Haywire's upcoming live shows and ticket information, visit www.haywire617.com.

Produced by Citizen's Mat Kerekes and mixed by Taylor Young of The Pit Studio, I Don't Wanna Say Goodbye is an urgent and unapologetically alive collection of songs that turn Haywire's momentum into something lasting. Recorded between studios in Leeds, UK and Toledo, OH over a three month window, I Don't Wanna Say Goodbye features the singles 'INTERSTATE LOVE AFFAIR' and 'SINCERELY YOURS,' and includes appearances from members of NOTHING, The Aggrolites, Death Threat, Eyes Of The Lord, Cheyenne Snider, and other friends of Haywire.

Haywire's rise has been meteoric since forming in late 2023 supported by the band's nonstop touring, community-driven initiatives, and a prolific run of releases: CONDITIONED FOR DEMOLITION (LP, 2024), FOR BETTER OR FOR WORSE (EP, 2025), Shirts Vs. Skins (Split with No Guard, 2025) and New England Forever (Split with Dropkick Murphys, 2026). Now signed to Roadrunner Records, Haywire continue their mission of bringing their music to as many people as possible with their second full-length, I Don't Wanna Say Goodbye.

Tracklist

1. THAT'S LIFE (Feat. The Aggrolites)

2. I DON'T WANNA SAY GOODBYE (Feat. NOTHING)

3. FLEX YOUR HEAD

4. INTERSTATE LOVE AFFAIR

5. FOREVER ALONE (Feat. Death Threat & Eyes Of The Lord)

6. TROUBLE IN PARADISE (Feat. Cheyenne Snider)

7. PERFECT STRANGERS

8. SINCERELY YOURS (Feat. Mat Kerekes)

Tour Dates

Oct 24 – Fort Worth, TX – Sick New World*

Nov 13 – Springfield, MO – Pressure Point Fest*

Nov 15 – Orlando, FL – Vans Warped Tour*

Nov 18 – Gold Coast, Australia – Vinnie's Dive^

Nov 19 – Brisbane, Australia – The Triffid^

Nov 20 – Newcastle, Australia – Hamilton Station^

Nov 21 – Wollongong, Australia – Dicey Riley's Hotel^ [FREE SHOW]

Nov 22 – Sydney, AU – Hunters Hill Hall^ [MATINEE SHOW]

Nov 22 – Sydney, AU – The Lansdowne^

Nov 23 – Perth, AU – Lynott's Lounge^

Nov 24 – Adelaide, AU – Jive Bar^

Nov 25 – Melbourne, AU – The Tote^

Nov 27 – Melbourne, AU – John Cain Arena#

Nov 28 – Gosford, AU – Meltdown Festival#

Nov 29 – Brisbane, AU – Riverstage#

Dec 01 – Sydney, AU – Sydney Opera House Steps#

Dec 04 – Perth, AU – Red Hill Amphitheatre#

Jan 03 – Nottingham, UK – Greyfriars^

Jan 04 – Manchester, UK – Rebellion^

Jan 05 – Glasgow, UK – G2^

Jan 06 – Newcastle, UK – The Grove^

Jan 07 – Leeds, UK – Brude^

Jan 08 – Birmingham, UK – Castle & Falcon^

Jan 09 – Newport, UK – The Corn Exchange^

Jan 10 – London, UK – The Garage^

Jan 12 – Brighton, UK – Daltons^

Jan 14 – Münster, DE – Sputnikcafe~

Jan 15 – Karlsruhe, DE – Substage~

Jan 16 – Lyon, FR – La Rayonne~

Jan 17 – Toulouse, FR – Bascala~

Jan 18 – Nantes, FR – Warehouse~

Jan 19 – Paris, FR – Trabendo~

Jan 20 – Antwerp, BE – Trix~

Jan 21 – Nijmegen, NL – Doornroosje~

Jan 22 – Cologne, DE – Essigfabrik~

Jan 23 – Hamburg, DE – Gruenspan~

Jan 24 – Berlin, DE – Festsaal Kreuzberg~

Jan 26 – Warsaw, PL – Proxima~

Jan 27 – Prague, CZ – Meet Factory~

Jan 28 – Nuremberg, DE – Z-Bau~

Jan 29 – Munich, DE – Nachtwerk~

Jan 30 – Vienna, AT – Arena~

Jan 31 – Budapest, HU – Dürer Kert~

Feb 12 – Louisville, KY – LDB Fest*

Feb 20 – Rutherford, NJ – Blackbox @ The Williams Center^

Feb 21 – Washington, DC – Union Stage^

Feb 22 – Richmond, VA – Canal Club^

Feb 23 – Greensboro, NC – Hangar 1819^

Feb 24 – Nashville, TN – The Eastside Bowl^

Feb 25 – Atlanta, GA – Atlanta Utility Works^

Feb 26 – Tampa, FL – Skatepark of Tampa^

Feb 27 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution^

Mar 01 – Pensacola, FL – Handlebar^

Mar 02 – New Orleans, LA – Fred Hampton Free Store^

Mar 04 – Houston, TX – The End^

Mar 05 – Austin, TX – Brushy Street Commons^

Mar 06 – Denton, TX – Rubber Gloves Patio^

Mar 08 – Albuquerque, NM – Space 515^

Mar 09 – Phoenix, AZ – Bull Shooters^

Mar 10 – San Diego, CA – SOMA^

Mar 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium [RECORD RELEASE SHOW]^

Mar 12 – Fresno, CA – Strummer's^

Mar 13 – San Jose, CA – The Ritz^

Mar 15 – Seattle, WA – Quality Flea Center^

Mar 16 – Portland, OR – High Limit Room^

Mar 17 – Boise, ID – The Shredder^

Mar 18 – Salt Lake City, UT – Fellowship Sober Hall^

Mar 19 – Fort Collins, CO – The Sound Bar^

Mar 20 – Denver, CO – D3^

Mar 22 – Lawrence, KS – Bottleneck^

Mar 23 – Des Moines, IA – Wooly's^

Mar 24 – Minneapolis, MN – Underground Music Venue^

Mar 25 – Chicago, IL – Metro^

Mar 26 – Detroit, MI – Russell Industrial Center^

Mar 27 – New Kensington, PA – Preserving^

Mar 29 – Columbus, OH – King of Clubs^

Mar 30 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop^

Mar 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts^

Apr 01 – Baltimore, MD – Soundstage^

Apr 03 – New York, NY – Brooklyn Monarch^

Apr 04 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner [RECORD RELEASE SHOW]^

Apr 09 – Moncton, NB – Caveau^

Apr 10 – Halifax, NS – The Seahorse Tavern^

Apr 11 – Charlottetown, PE – The Benevolent Irish Society^

Apr 12 – Fredericton, NB – The Cap^

Apr 14 – Sherbrooke, QC – Le Murdoch^

Apr 15 – Montreal, QC – Club Soda^

Apr 16 – Ottawa, ON – 27 Club^

Apr 17 – Toronto, ON – Lithuanian House^

Apr 20 – Thunder Bay, ON – Bloom^

Apr 22 – Winnipeg, MB – Park Theatre^

Apr 23 – Regina, SK – The Exchange^

Apr 24 – Edmonton, AB – Starlite^

Apr 25 – Calgary, AB – Dickens^

Apr 28 – Kamloops, BC – Blue Grotto^

Apr 29 – Vancouver, BC – The Pearl^

Apr 30 – Victoria, BC – First Metropolitan United Fellowship Hall^

Jun 4 – Nürburg, DE – Rock am Ring*

Jun 6 – Nuremberg, DE – Rock im Park*

^ Headline Date

* Festival Date

# Supporting Rise Against with Dropkick Murphys

~ Supporting Comeback Kid with Whispers & Speedway

Photo Credit: KENNY SAVERCOOL













Photo Credit: KENNY SAVERCOOL

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