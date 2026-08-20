Mike Z to Bring WIRED to KNAC-FM After Exit From KCAL-FM

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Southern California radio personality Mike Z is joining the legendary KNAC-FM, bringing his acclaimed hard rock and heavy metal program 'WIRED' to the iconic Pure Rock station. After nearly 22 years at 96.7 KCAL-FM, Mike Z begins a new chapter at one of the most revered call letters in rock radio history.

'What an honor it is for me to add those legendary call letters to my resume under the guidance and tutelage of legendary KNAC personality & Program Director Gonzo Greg,' says Mike Z.

The move represents a full-circle moment for the longtime radio personality, whose passion for KNAC goes back decades.

'I'll never forget buying my first radio station T-shirt, my KNAC T-shirt, at La Casa De Candles inside the Puente Hills Mall. I never thought I would one day be on air there.'

Mike Z will bring 'WIRED' to KNAC-FM every Thursday from Noon–2 p.m., with a replay airing Saturdays from 8–10 p.m. The program will continue Mike Z's commitment to hard rock and heavy metal, featuring new music, interviews, and conversations with some of the biggest names in the genre.

'We are so stoked to have Mike Z bring 'WIRED' to Pure Rock KNAC. As the premiere hard rock and heavy metal show in the Inland Empire, we're excited to now share the noise with the High Desert neighbors, and worldwide at KNAC.fm,' says Gonzo Greg, legendary KNAC personality and Program Director.

For his debut broadcast, Mike Z will welcome Jon Donais, guitarist for Anthrax, Living Wreckage, and Shadows Fall, for a conversation featuring new music from all three bands.

With a career spanning more than two decades and a lifelong connection to rock radio, Mike Z's arrival at KNAC marks a new era for 'WIRED' while adding another chapter to the storied legacy of Pure Rock KNAC.

WIRED with Mike Z

Thursdays: Noon–2 p.m.

Encore: Saturdays, 8–10 p.m.

Debut Guest: Jon Donais (Anthrax / Living Wreckage / Shadows Fall)

Connect with Mike Z online at www.mikezrocks.com or on the socials @mikezrocks

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