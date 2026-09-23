Photos: FOGHAT to Release LIVE & LOUD ACROSS THE U.S.A. Triple Vinyl

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LIVE & LOUD ACROSS THE U.S.A. captures the first live album by the current FOGHAT lineup where they have always been at their absolute best, on stage. Recorded during performances in cities across America throughout the 2024 and 2025 tours, this powerful collection highlights a band that continues to play with the passion, chemistry, and fire that has defined them since 1971. Featuring many live recordings being released for the first time, it's a testament to a group that refuses to slow down. Instead, FOGHAT remains exactly what it has always been: a great live rock & roll band.

More than 55 years after forming in the U.K., FOGHAT remains one of rock & roll's hardest working and most respected live bands. Throughout their 2025 'Slow Ride 50th Anniversary Tour' and in-progress 2026 'Twang & Bang Tour,' FOGHAT has kept the wheels turning with performances across the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Europe, as well as their grand return to the U.K. after 52 years, bringing all audiences the unmistakable blend of blues, boogie, and straight-ahead rock that has become the band's trademark thanks to their classic hits 'Fool for the City,' 'Slow Ride,' and 'I Just Wanna Make Love To You,' among many others.

FOGHAT is still making chart-topping music and touring relentlessly over 50 years later. Their latest studio album, SONIC MOJO, was released November 10, 2023, and remained on the Billboard Top 10 'Blues Albums' chart for 34 weeks, including two weeks at #1. It is the first time the band has ever landed at #1 on any of Billboard's charts after a new album release. Even 'Slow Ride' had never reached #1.

Disc 1 and 2 (LIVE & LOUD ACROSS THE U.S.A.)

Side A:

1. My Babe (Ferndale, WA)

2. Drivin' On (Miami, OK)

3. Road Fever (Atlantic City, NJ)

4. She's a Little Bit of Everything (Atlantic City, NJ)

Side B:

1. Let Me Love You Baby (Atlantic City, NJ)

2. Black Days & Blue Nights (Indianapolis, IN)

3. Home in My Hand (Great Falls, MT)

4. Slipped, Tripped, Fell in Love (Miami, OK)

Side C:

1. It Hurts Me Too (Tracy, CA)

2. Hold to Hide In (Great Falls, MT)

3. Somebody's Been Sleeping in My Bed (Bethlehem, PA)

4. Third Time Lucky (Great Falls, MT)

Side D:

1. Sweet Home Chicago (Atlantic City, NJ)

2. I Just Want to Make Love to You (Miami, OK)

Disc 3 (SHAKEN & STIRRED -- Earl & The Agitators)

Side E:

1. Guess Things Happen That Wat

2. Where's the Rock n' Roll

3. Linda Lu

4. Upside of Lonely

5. Honey Do List

Side F:

1. Wild Horses (Live)

2. Love Isn't Kind

3. Hi-Heel Sneakers

4. Shaky Ground (Live)

LIVE & LOUD ACROSS THE U.S.A. Personnel

Roger Earl – Drums

Scott Holt – Lead Vocals/Guitar

Bryan Bassett – Slide/Lead Guitar

Rodney O'Quinn – Bass and Lead/Background Vocals

Eddie LeFebvre – Percussion/Background Vocals

SHAKEN & STIRRED -- Earl & The Agitators (aka Foghat) Personnel

Roger Earl – Drums

Scott Holt – Lead Vocals/Guitar

Bryan Bassett – Slide/Lead Guitar

Rodney O'Quinn – Bass and Lead/Background Vocals

Craig McGregor – Bass

Mark Petrocelli – Percussion (live tracks)

Tony Bullard – Guitar (live tracks)

Photo Credit: Foghat):



































Photo Credit: Foghat):

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