Photos: Dude Cervantes to Release DUDE CERVANTES AND THE PANCHOS Album
The album follows last year's THE RIDE OR DIE OF DUDE CERVANTES AND THE PANCHOS with contributions from drummer Justin De La Vega, guitarist Dylan Donovan, bassist Ryan.
Guitarist, songwriter, bandleader, and Blind Owl Records founder Dude Cervantes will release his new album, Dude Cervantes and The Panchos, on October 2nd.
Dude Cervantes and The Panchos is a seven-song mix of hard-driving rock & roll, modern psychedelia, R&B, and Americana that puts Cervantes' songwriting and guitar playing front and center. The album follows last year's The Ride or Die of Dude Cervantes and The Panchos while digging deeper into the experiences that have shaped Cervantes since he relocated from San Diego to Nashville.
Daniel 'Dude' Cervantes is a guitarist, songwriter, producer, and founder of Blind Owl Records. Known for his work with Mrs. Henry, Howlin' Rain, and Chest Fever, he's earned praise from NPR, Rolling Stone, Relix, and NBC Channel 7, which declared, 'What can't this guy play? He oozes Rock & Roll swagger.'
On the new album, Cervantes turns the focus squarely to his own songs and guitar, as well as the musical partnership he has forged with The Panchos, including drummer Justin De La Vega, guitarist Dylan Donovan, bassist Ryan Grenda, and special guest Jody Bagley on Fender Rhodes and Hammond organ.
Throughout the album, Cervantes' guitar is as much a voice as his singing. His playing reflects a lifetime of absorbing rock, blues, soul, psychedelia, and jam music, favoring feel and spontaneity over flash. Those instincts come fully into focus on 'Reach Out,' a stream-of-consciousness song he deliberately built as a launching pad for his guitar. The track culminates in an extended solo that he considers among his finest.
That instinctive approach extends to his songwriting. Cervantes writes primarily on an old '60s Epiphone kept in open D tuning, letting songs develop organically from riffs, melodies, and fragments rather than following a predetermined formula.
The result is music grounded in classic rock & roll but unconstrained by it—moving between hard rock, psychedelia, roots music and R&B while keeping the loose, live-wire quality at the center of Cervantes' playing.
Ultimately, Dude Cervantes and The Panchos is about the visceral experience of playing and listening to rock & roll, with that instinct at the album's core.
'I hope listeners feel the passion of hope, the passion of artistry, and that there's a reason to create,' Cervantes says. 'I hope they feel rocked to the core.'
Dude Cervantes and The Panchos will be released October 2nd via Blind Owl Records and will be available on vinyl, CD, and all major streaming platforms.
Photo Credit: Anna Norward
Photo Credit: Anna Norward
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