Photos: Dua Lipa Welcomes Fans to World-Famous Houdini Estate in Los Angeles to Celebrate New Single

Dua Lipa welcomed fans to the world-famous Houdini Estate in Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of her new single “Houdini.”

The global superstar made a surprise appearance, dancing with lucky fans as the new single pumped throughout the Houdini estate.

The estate was decked out with an escape room, where Dua surprised a group of fans while they were trying to solve the puzzle to open the secret bookcase door. The event also featured “Houdini” track-inspired photo moments, specialty cocktails and food trucks.

Last Thursday, Dua held the kickoff fan event in London with an early premiere of the “Houdini” music video at the English National Ballet, which is where the video was shot.

You can sign up at www.dualipa.com for the final exclusive fan event coming up in Tokyo on November 20th.

Check out the photos here: