Photos: Dua Lipa Welcomes Fans to World-Famous Houdini Estate in Los Angeles to Celebrate New Single

The new single was released last week.

By: Nov. 15, 2023

POPULAR

GRAMMYs Nominate SWEENEY TODD, PARADE & More For Best Musical Theatre Album Photo 1 GRAMMYs Announce Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees
Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & More Nominated For HMMA Awards Photo 3 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Nominated For HMMA Awards
Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert Photo 4 Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert

Dua Lipa welcomed fans to the world-famous Houdini Estate in Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of her new single “Houdini.”

The global superstar made a surprise appearance, dancing with lucky fans as the new single pumped throughout the Houdini estate.

The estate was decked out with an escape room, where Dua surprised a group of fans while they were trying to solve the puzzle to open the secret bookcase door. The event also featured “Houdini” track-inspired photo moments, specialty cocktails and food trucks.

Last Thursday, Dua held the kickoff fan event in London with an early premiere of the “Houdini” music video at the English National Ballet, which is where the video was shot. 

You can sign up at www.dualipa.com for the final exclusive fan event coming up in Tokyo on November 20th.

Check out the photos here:

Photos: Dua Lipa Welcomes Fans to World-Famous Houdini Estate in Los Angeles to Celebrate New Single
Dua Lipa hosts an exclusive "Houdini" LA fan event at The Houdini Estate

Photos: Dua Lipa Welcomes Fans to World-Famous Houdini Estate in Los Angeles to Celebrate New Single
Dua Lipa

Photos: Dua Lipa Welcomes Fans to World-Famous Houdini Estate in Los Angeles to Celebrate New Single
Dua Lipa

Photos: Dua Lipa Welcomes Fans to World-Famous Houdini Estate in Los Angeles to Celebrate New Single
Dua Lipa

Photos: Dua Lipa Welcomes Fans to World-Famous Houdini Estate in Los Angeles to Celebrate New Single
Dua Lipa Fans

Photos: Dua Lipa Welcomes Fans to World-Famous Houdini Estate in Los Angeles to Celebrate New Single
Dua Lipa

Photos: Dua Lipa Welcomes Fans to World-Famous Houdini Estate in Los Angeles to Celebrate New Single
Dua Lipa

Photos: Dua Lipa Welcomes Fans to World-Famous Houdini Estate in Los Angeles to Celebrate New Single
Dua Lipa

Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Warner Records



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
K-Pop Spotlight: FNC Entertainments New Boy Group AMPERS&ONE Debuts With On And On Photo
K-Pop Spotlight: FNC Entertainment's New Boy Group AMPERS&ONE Debuts With 'On And On'

A fresh, new, K-Pop boy group is bursting onto the scene from FNC Entertainment! The seven-member AMPERS&ONE has debuted today with their highly anticipated debut album 'AMPERSAND ONE', which is now available on all streaming platforms! Listen to the album here and check out the music video for title track 'On And On'!

2
Michael Nau Releases New Single Tiny Flakes Photo
Michael Nau Releases New Single 'Tiny Flakes'

The singer-songwriter’s relaxed attitude toward making records is discernible in the sound. Awhile back, veteran producer and engineer Adrien Olsen (The Killers, Lucy Dacus, Fruit Bats), approached him about recording in his Richmond, Virginia-based studio. For the first time in a while, Michael had some sessions on the calendar.

3
Kid Souf Drops Catchy Pop Track Party Favors Photo
Kid Souf Drops Catchy Pop Track 'Party Favors'

Kid Souf electrifies the scene with his catchy pop track, 'Party Favors'. Reflecting on a past relationship, he channels his pain into a cathartic experience.

4
Leo Sawikin Releases New York Im Coming Home Today Photo
Leo Sawikin Releases 'New York I'm Coming Home Today'

New York City singer / songwriter Leo Sawikin released “New York I’m Coming Home” - the fourth single off his upcoming summer 2024 album release recorded at Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard’s Studio Litho in Seattle with producer Phil Ek (Fleet Foxes, Modest Mouse, The Shins). 

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Michael Nau Releases New Single 'Tiny Flakes'Michael Nau Releases New Single 'Tiny Flakes'
Leo Sawikin Releases 'New York I'm Coming Home Today'Leo Sawikin Releases 'New York I'm Coming Home Today'
O.A.R. Announces Summer 2024 Tour Across U.S. With Fitz and the Tantrums & Ripe as Special GuestsO.A.R. Announces Summer 2024 Tour Across U.S. With Fitz and the Tantrums & Ripe as Special Guests
Priscilla Presley Honored at Victoria's Voice Foundation Music for Life Gala Headlined by Patti LaBellePriscilla Presley Honored at Victoria's Voice Foundation Music for Life Gala Headlined by Patti LaBelle

Videos

Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
CHICAGO Receives Plaque to Commemorate 27th Anniversary on Broadway Video
CHICAGO Receives Plaque to Commemorate 27th Anniversary on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
SHUCKED
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
PURLIE VICTORIOUS