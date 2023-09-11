Photos: Doja Cat, Ice Spice & More Attend Jean Paul Gaultier and KNWLS' Party

JEAN PAUL GAULTIER and KNWLS hosted a private party with SSENSE at 161 Water Street in NYC on Sunday, September 10th to celebrate the launch of the new collaboration from Jean Paul Gaultier and KNWLS. The collection, announced this summer, officially launched on Friday, September 8th.

Friends and special guests of Jean Paul Gaultier, KNWLS, and SSENSE were on hand to toast the collection launch, including Charlotte Knowles, Alexandre Arsenault, Thom Bettridge, Doja Cat, Ice Spice, Julia Fox, Coi Leray, Caroline Polachek, Central Cee, Doechii, Matty Healy, Maeta, NLE Choppa, Offset, Saweetie, Moses Sumney, The Kid LAROI, Tinashe, Tommy Genesis, Tove Lo, YG, Aleali May, Amanda Lepore, Anaa Saber, Bloody Osiris, Clermont Twins, Cobrah, Coucou Chloe, Flo Milli, Gabbriette, Hayley Williams, Richie Shazam, Selah Marley, Susanne Bartsch, and more. Guests were treated to special DJ sets from Fashion LaBeija and Flirty 800.

The collection, which comprises tops, jackets, pants and dresses, fuses the disruptive femininity and fierceness of London-based label KNWLS with the punk rebellion, grit and glamour of French fashion house Jean Paul Gaultier.

Diving into both the Jean Paul Gaultier and KNWLS archives, with reference to some of their most identifiable tropes, the collection nods to the past to create a synthesized design language that’s firmly rooted in the present. Several looks from the range will make their way onto the KNWLS runway during London Fashion Week in September 2023.

The Jean Paul Gaultier x KNWLS collection is available now via KNWLS and the JPG E-SHOP and SSENSE.

Check out photos from the party here:

Amanda Lepore

Tove Lo, Tommy Genesis

Tinashe

Saweetie

Offset

Moses Sumney

The Kid Laroi

Julia Fox

Alexandre Arsenault, Hayley Williams, Charlotte Knowles

Flo Milli

Doja Cat, Ice Spice

Coi Leray

Caroline Polachek

Hayley Williams

Photo Credit: David X Prutting