Photos: Crystal Murray to Release Dancefloor Single DEAR After ANATOMY OF A CRY EP

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Parisian artist Crystal Murray has released a new single titled DEAR, arriving on the heels of her independently released EP ANATOMY OF A CRY. Produced by Skeem, the confessional track began as a story shared between friends and moves from an intimate acoustic opening into a darker, dancefloor-ready energy.

Photo Credit: Jessica Madavo





The single was released on Friday 14th August 2026, following the success of her independently released EP, ANATOMY OF A CRY, released in April this year.

A confessional, diary-like track born from a story shared between friends, DEAR, produced by Skeem, transforms a familiar tale of heartbreak into a powerful act of self-reclamation. Opening with acoustic guitar and Crystal's soft, emotionally driven vocals, listeners are immediately drawn into an intimate space filled with vulnerability. Following a little giggle, the mood shifts, turning that initial fragility into something playful, liberating and quietly powerful. As the tempo gradually builds, so does Crystal's confidence, as she embraces her independence and declares, 'Tonight, I dance with myself.'

When speaking about the single Crystal said:

'Dear, feels like a voice note to my girlfriends, It's raw, intimate, and was captured in one take while freestyling with my guitarist.'

Candid and emotionally raw, DEAR explores the complexities of love, desire and the club, balancing its vulnerable beginnings with a darker, late-night energy made for the dancefloor. What begins as an intimate reflection on heartbreak ultimately becomes a moment of choosing yourself and finding power in your own company.

About Crystal Murray

Crystal has established herself as one of Europe's most compelling young voices. With experimental production, smooth, layered vocals, and instinctive songwriting, she draws inspiration from artists including Marvin Gaye, Macy Gray, Betty Davis, Jeff Buckley and Massive Attack. Emerging in 2019 with her debut single 'After Ten,' her follow-up track 'Princess,' went on to feature in a Dior campaign starring Bella Hadid. She quickly gained critical momentum with her 2020 EP I Was Wrong, before continuing to evolve into bolder creative territory with the release of Twisted Bases and her debut album Sad Lovers & Giants.

Beyond music, Crystal has become a prominent figure across fashion and culture. From early recognition through being a founder of the Gucci Gang collective at only 13 years old, to collaborating with brands such as GANNI, Converse, Beats and Adidas. She has also been widely recognised across the European media landscape, with support from publications including Dazed, Vogue, i-D, The Face, Numéro, CRACK, CLASH, The Line Of Best Fit, NOTION and NME. Her striking visual identity and cross-disciplinary approach continue to reinforce the adventurous, genre-defying spirit that defines her craft.

Crystal Murray said DEAR feels like a voice note to her girlfriends, describing the track as raw and intimate, captured in one take while freestyling with her guitarist. The single builds on her recent EP release and continues her run of independently released music.



Photo Credit: Jessica Madavo

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