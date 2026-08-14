Photos: Carly Simon Releases COMES IN WAVES, First New Album Since 2008

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Carly Simon has released COMES IN WAVES, her first album of original songs since 2008. The 12-track collection was written and recorded primarily at her home on Martha's Vineyard, marking a return to new music after a lengthy gap. Alongside the album, Simon has shared a personal archive described as ten years in the making.





Her latest studio album arrives a few weeks after Simon disclosed she's been living with Parkinson's disease and underwent cancer surgery for basal cell carcinoma.

The five-time Grammy Award winner, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee's new album arrives alongside something no tour could offer. For nine years, she and her team have quietly prepared the private vault of her life's work. Inside: thousands of never-before-seen photographs and films going back to her childhood, hundreds of unreleased recordings, lyric sheets, unfinished songs, artwork, and notebooks, plus a place to build community and leave your own message for Carly. It's a fan experience all her own, powered by Starchive, the platform that lets artists open their archives on their own terms. Visit CarlySimon.com for the album, the story behind its making, and a first look inside the Vault.

Six decades after her solo debut, Simon's voice remains unmistakable: emotionally precise, literate, and unguarded. Comes In Waves reflects a lifetime of observation and experience, anchored not in nostalgia, but in clarity. Throughout the album, Simon revisits themes that have long defined her work, including love, memory, family, self-reckoning, and forgiveness, while allowing space for contradiction, ambiguity, and emotional evolution. The result is a collection that moves fluidly between reflection, confrontation, and acceptance, expanding the album's scope into something both deeply personal and timelessly philosophical.

The album's title is drawn from 'Slowly,' a song centered on patience, return, and emotional renewal. In the lyric, feelings rise and recede like the tide, carrying the quiet reassurance that even the heaviest emotions do not remain forever. Across the record, that idea becomes an emotional throughline: love, grief, anger, memory, creativity, and healing all arrive in waves, moving through the songs with their own force and timing.

Created alongside a close circle of family, friends, and longtime collaborators who have remained part of Simon's creative world across decades, the album features contributions from John Forté, whose appearance on the record arrives following his passing earlier this year. Simon's son Ben Taylor appears throughout the project as a singer, musician, producer, and songwriter, and her daughter Sally Taylor contributes vocals and created the cover artwork for the single.

Legendary producer Paul Samwell-Smith returned to revisit and rework 'Share The End,' a song he originally produced for Simon's landmark 1971 album Anticipation and continued to help oversee the entire project. Acclaimed producer and engineer Frank Filipetti, one of Simon's most trusted longtime collaborators, was a driving force behind the project, playing a central role in shaping its direction and bringing the music to life.

Comes In Waves does not attempt to recreate the past. Instead, it continues the conversation Simon has been having with her audience for decades, one grounded in truth, vulnerability, and a refusal to simplify emotion. It is a reminder of an artist still fully engaged with her craft, still asking questions, and still finding new ways to articulate what it means to live, to love, and to let go.

Tracklist

1. Howl

2. Maybe I Never Loved You

3. Peaches

4. Love Has No Ending

5. Mother Of Pearl

6. Slowly

7. Four In The Morning

8. The More I Look For You

9. Love The Way I Do

10. The Father Daughter Dance

11. Share the End

12. Do It Anyway

About Carly Simon

Carly Simon is a singer-songwriter, composer, performer, and author whose career spans six decades. Emerging in the early 1970s, she helped redefine pop music as an intimate and emotionally intelligent form of storytelling. Her catalog includes landmark songs such as 'You're So Vain,' 'Anticipation,' and 'Let the River Run,' the latter earning her an Academy Award, Golden Globe, and Grammy Award, making her the first female artist to win all three awards as a performer and composer.

For her work, Simon has won five Grammy Awards, received nineteen additional nominations, and been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and has received the ASCAP Founders Award. Across music, film, and literature, her work continues to shape and influence generations of artists and audiences alike.

COMES IN WAVES arrives as Simon's first full set of original material in years, with the accompanying archive offering additional insight into the work behind the record.

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