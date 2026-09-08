Photos: CLAIR OBSCUR: EXPEDITION 33 - A PAINTED SYMPHONY to Play The O2

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EXPEDITION 33 - A PAINTED SYMPHONY will play The O2 in London on Sunday 28 February 2027, marking what is being billed as the first ever concert at the venue dedicated to a video game soundtrack.

Photo Credit: © Pierre Daschier











The performance will be the only UK show on a major international tour taking A Painted Symphony to some of the world's most iconic venues, including Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona, Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Radio City Music Hall in New York and the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

Led by composer Lorien Testard, vocalist Alice Duport-Percier and Orchestre Curieux, the official concert dedicated to the game's original soundtrack will bring the musical world of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 to life on an arena scale.

Following an initial run of sold-out concerts across Europe, A Painted Symphony enters a new chapter in 2027, taking the soundtrack onto some of the biggest stages internationally.

With Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - A Painted Symphony, Lorien Testard has created one of the most remarkable original soundtracks of recent years. Ethereal melodies, powerful orchestrations and captivating vocal motifs accompany every stage of the Expedition, placing music at the heart of the game's emotional impact and artistic identity.

This achievement has been recognised with some of the industry's highest honours, including a Games Award for Best Score and Music. Named Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2025, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became the most awarded game in the ceremony's history and established itself as an international phenomenon.

At The O2, Lorien Testard, Alice Duport-Percier and Orchestre Curieux will bring the adventure's iconic themes to life in a live musical production created especially for the stage. Symphonic arrangements, rich orchestrations and the power of the solo voice offer a new interpretation of the original soundtrack, allowing audiences to rediscover the music that accompanied their journey through the world of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 in live performance.

Event Details

CLAIR OBSCUR: EXPEDITION 33 - A PAINTED SYMPHONY

Sunday 28 February 2027 – The O2, London

Tickets on-sale: Tuesday 15 September 2026, 4pm BST

Tickets available at apaintedsymphony.expedition33.com



Photo Credit: © Pierre Daschier

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