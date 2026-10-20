Photos: CAFÉ DEL MUNDO to Return to UK & Ireland in April 2027

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Café del Mundo will return to the UK and Ireland in April 2027, following a sold-out run in 2025, with seven dates from the National Concert Hall in Dublin to London's Union Chapel. Tickets go on presale Thursday 22 October at 10am, with general sale beginning Friday 23 October at 10am via myticket.co.uk.

Germany's most successful guitar export, Jan Pascal and Alexander Kilian, have become a worldwide phenomenon. With more than 250 million streams on Instagram and 1.6 million views on YouTube for their arrangement of Coldplay's 'Viva la Vida,' their videos have reached audiences far beyond the guitar world, and their version of Ludovico Einaudi's 'Una Mattina' went viral.

That following has translated to the stage. Tens of thousands of people see them every year, their shows end in standing ovations and their fans have a culture worthy of rock stars. They have played solo to 4,000 people at the SAP Arena in Mannheim, toured Europe with an orchestra and, in 2026, will receive the Opus Klassik award for Tour of the Year. The Süddeutsche Zeitung called them 'audibly limitless.'

They've also garnered some hugely famous supporters. Sir Paul McCartney met Jan Pascal and Alexander Kilian at Abbey Road, where they were recording with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, and told them he was a fan.

Their most recent album, 'Guitarize The World,' was released on Sony Classical on 9 October, and follows their symphonic album with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. It is the latest of more than ten albums since the pair met at a guitar workshop in 2007, with more than 80 original pieces and more than 120 concerts a year. Their music brings together Andalusian tradition with classical, jazz, pop, rock and electronic influences.

In an age shaped by digital transience, they make a conscious statement for what they call 'Pura Música,' live and acoustic, with two guitars. Alexander Kilian says: 'We see our contribution to the guitar in bringing this wonderful instrument into grand entertainment. Out of the niche, and onto stages worldwide.'

Jan Pascal was given his first guitar by his grandfather in Spain and wrote his first guitar piece at six for his grandmother, a soprano and church musician. He ran away from a Benedictine boarding school after two years, founded his own recording studio at 20 and found his sound on the Spanish guitar.

Alexander Kilian, from prodigy to rock star, was taught by Zaza Miminoshvili and won his first international competition at 15 with Paco de Lucía's 'Guajiras de Lucía.' In 2011 he received his artistic diploma in jazz guitar, an instrument he has never touched since.

Café del Mundo return to the UK in 2027 with their live show, which has sold out arenas across Europe and changes perceptions of what two acoustic guitars can do. After more than ten albums, an online following in the hundreds of millions and a Royal Philharmonic recording at Abbey Road, the duo bring the sound that has made them Germany's most successful guitar export to Dublin, Manchester, Edinburgh, Gateshead, Birmingham, Cardiff and London.

Café del Mundo – UK and Ireland Tour 2027

Monday 5 April 2027 – National Concert Hall, Dublin

Tuesday 6 April 2027 – RNCM Theatre, Manchester

Wednesday 7 April 2027 – Queen's Hall, Edinburgh

Thursday 8 April 2027 – Glasshouse 2, Gateshead

Friday 9 April 2027 – Town Hall, Birmingham

Saturday 10 April 2027 – The Gate, Cardiff

Sunday 11 April 2027 – Union Chapel, London

Photo Credit: Andreas Budtke







































Photo Credit: Andreas Budtke

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