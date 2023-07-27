Photos: Beyoncé Receives New Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds New York

Debuting at Edge, the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere, the figure took in stunning sights of the New York City skyline in every direction.

Jul. 27, 2023

Someone "Ring The Alarm" because Madame Tussauds New York is bowing down to reveal their new wax figure of one of the greatest performers of our generation – Beyoncé. 

Queen Bey’s memorable look is a dazzling recreation of her show stopping ensemble from her 2018 Coachella performance, where she made history as the first black woman to headline the festival.

Debuting at Edge, the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere, the figure took in stunning sights of the New York City skyline in every direction. Sparkling under the night sky, the figure is wearing a replica of the Balmain bodysuit and cape, along with cane and ornate headpiece emulating the powerful Egyptian Queen Nefertiti. The figure also boasts a statement necklace and diamante earrings.

To achieve the exact likeness of Beyoncé, a team of 20 talented Madame Tussauds studio artists, sculptors and designers in London got in “Formation” and researched hundreds of images, videos and magazines to meticulously capture all of her most striking nuances and fierce attitude, with the figure taking six months to complete.

“As one of the most significant, influential performers of the 21st century, we wanted to capture one of Beyoncé’s most impactful moments in her inspiring career,” said Head of Marketing at Madame Tussauds New York Tiago Mogadouro. “She’s a visionary in music, art and fashion and we felt her look at Coachella 2018 was an embodiment of her spirit as the ultimate entertainer. What better way to celebrate Beyoncé than to immortalize that moment in wax for fans to enjoy for years to come?”

Beyoncé is entertainment royalty and for a good reason. The record breaking singer-songwriter has sold over 200 million records worldwide and holds 32 Grammy Awards – the highest Grammy-winning artist of all time. Additional achievements include 26 MTV Video Music Awards, 24 NAACP Image Awards, 31 BET Awards, and 17 Soul Train Music Awards, all of which are more than any other artist in the music industry.

Beyoncé rose to fame as a member of the R&B group Destiny's Child, one of the best-selling girl groups of all time. She saw further success with her debut album Dangerously in Love followed by solo albums B'DayI Am... Sasha Fierce, 4, Beyoncé and Lemonade.

In 2022, Beyoncé released Renaissance, and is currently on a sold out global tour.  Throughout her career she has amassed multiple chart-topping singles worldwide, including: “Crazy in Love,” “Baby Boy,” ”Irreplaceable,” “Halo,” “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” and “Break My Soul.”

Madame Tussauds has brought to life thousands of celebrities, stars and heroes in incredibly precise, accurate detail, giving visitors the opportunity to rub shoulders with their idols and literally reach for the stars. The attraction represents those people who have reached the top of their field or made a significant impact on the world – including the one and only Beyoncé.  

Fans can fall “Crazy in Love” with the new Beyoncé wax figure at Madame Tussauds New York beginning July 27. To plan a trip to Madame Tussauds New York, please visit https://www.madametussauds.com/new-york/.

Check out photos of the new wax figure here:

