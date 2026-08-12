Photos: Bell X1 Release New Single COUGHING UP BUTTERFLIES

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Bell X1 has released a new single, COUGHING UP BUTTERFLIES, the latest track to emerge from the Irish band's forthcoming ninth studio album, GOOD BONES, produced by Josh Kaufman. The song had already been played live over the summer, appearing in sets alongside the first single, BUT FIRST, LOVE, at Sligo Live, Live at the Marquee in Cork, Iveagh Gardens Dublin and the Galway International Arts Festival.

Photo Credit: Anthony Mulcahy







COUGHING UP BUTTERFLIES is built around a groove that came together through the interplay of mandolin, drum machine and what the band describe as an 'eccentric bar-room piano'. Josh Kaufman played a significant role in shaping the track, which captures the push and pull between the organic and electronic sounds running through GOOD BONES.

Speaking about the new single, the band say:

'This song has that immediately satisfying groove for us, and one that Josh played a big part in shaping – with the mandolin at the top. I think it captures a lot of the character of the record, using these organic elements with the drum machine and that bar-room piano.'

Recorded at Dreamland Recording Studios in Upstate New York with Kaufman and engineer D. James Goodwin, GOOD BONES finds Bell X1 working with a more organic palette while retaining the melodic instinct that has always been central to their songwriting.

The album was made in the wake of the loss of Bell X1's friend and collaborator Glenn Keating, who was a significant presence throughout the sessions. As Paul Noonan previously described it - it was 'our most intense but beautiful recording experience', with playing music taking on an added potency during that time.

For the summer shows, the band brought four new songs into a set otherwise drawn from their extensive catalogue. Speaking to The Times in July, Paul Noonan said they were conscious of 'not getting lazy and slipping into heritage act territory', instead approaching their older material 'through the aesthetic lens of the latest record.'

That balance - between songs with a long life behind them and material still finding its feet - was evident throughout the summer run. The new songs have quickly found their place in the set, with the band now preparing to announce further dates.

After more than two decades together, GOOD BONES sees the band continuing to make records on their own terms - and COUGHING UP BUTTERFLIES is the latest piece of it to emerge.

COUGHING UP BUTTERFLIES is out now.

https://bellx1.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bellx1/

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GOOD BONES was recorded at Dreamland Recording Studios in Upstate New York with Josh Kaufman and engineer D. James Goodwin, and was made following the loss of the band's friend and collaborator Glenn Keating. Bell X1 - Paul Noonan, David Geraghty and Dominic Phillips - have released eight studio albums since forming in 1999, four of which received Choice Music Prize nominations, and the band is preparing to announce further live dates.



Photo Credit: Anthony Mulcahy

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