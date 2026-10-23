Photos: BABY SNAKES & THE ELECTRIC CO. Release Debut Album OUROBOROS

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Baby Snakes & The Electric Co., the indie/alternative project of Dallas, TX producer and Modern Electric Sound Recorders founder Jeff Saenz, has released its debut album, Ouroboros, via Spaceflight Records. Paying homage to 2025, one of the most challenging years for Saenz, as well as the Chinese Zodiac's Year of the Snake, the record is a catalyst for shedding his skin, growing through pain, and confronting both comforting and frightening memories before finally moving forward.

Ouroboros follows the turning of the seasons, with the 12 tracks divided into winter, spring, summer, and fall. Following the release of singles 'Dark Horse', 'Kintsugi', and 'Diamonds on the Chorus', Baby Snakes & The Electric Co. are now basking in the hopeful, warm light of the sun in 'Valleys'.

'This song is about the depth of love we have for those closest to us in our lives, and the valleys, rivers, and roads we carve within ourselves to hold that love and move through one another,' Saenz shares about the track.

The new single features a special writing credit to Saenz's daughter, whose curiosity inspired the song's emotional core. After building a backyard pool, Saenz recalls his daughter asking, 'Daddy, what's a ditch?' He explained that it was like a valley, now filled with water where they could swim together and enjoy the life and love they shared. The accompanying music video underscores the importance of relationships as the seasons change.

'My band are my brothers, my friends, my family,' Saenz notes. 'I've known everyone at least 15 years, and Matt Rainwater (drums) and I have been best friends for 40+ years, starting our first band together when we were 12. It means a lot to me to make sure that everyone knows not just what this sounds like, or how cinematic we can make a song look like, but what it really is — the chemistry of this specific group of humans.'

In November, Baby Snakes & The Electric Co. have announced multiple live events, including an in-store appearance at Waterloo Records in Austin, TX on November 19 and Dallas' Deep Ellum Block Party on November 21. Fans can follow Baby Snakes & The Electric Co. on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and their website for more up-to-date information.

Ouroboros presents 12 new songs: each representing one month of the calendar year, chronologically guiding the listener through emotional storms and dedications of love for his wife and children, all before guiding them to the warm light of clarity, the trials of mental health, and finally to inner peace. Saenz wrote each song spontaneously, reigniting a fiery passion for songwriting by penning lyrics and the songs that hold them in little more than a single day, piecing them together the very next, one song a month for one whole year.

Making this record was one of the largest commitments of Saenz's life: he aimed to prove to himself that he could still make music after suffering a near-fatal accident on June 1, 2021 that led to the amputation of both his hands. Not willing to surrender to any sort of post traumatic default, he constantly strives to keep as much of his pre-accident self intact: to brush his own teeth, fold his own laundry, drive his kids to school and make their lunch, even wear the leather belts, jeans, and boots he always wore. He may call it stubbornness, but it translates as strength.

Spaceflight Records will be issuing a special physical edition of Ouroboros. Sporting a gatefold double-12' look, the album will be pressed onto colored vinyl. The album's four singles 'Dark Horse,' 'Kintsugi,' 'Diamonds on the Chorus,' and 'Valleys' will also be pressed as individual 7' vinyl releases, each featuring a previously unreleased cover on the B-side. These selections pay tribute to some of Saenz's favorite artists, including Siouxsie & The Banshees ('The Killing Jar'), Little Feat ('Willin''), The Church ('Under the Milky Way'), and Bruce Springsteen ('Tougher Than the Rest').

About Baby Snakes & The Electric Co.

Baby Snakes & The Electric Co. is rock 'n' roll as an act of will. It's the sound of refusing to be reduced – by circumstance, by expectation, by the shape your life takes after everything changes – and reaching instead for music that's raw, honest, and undeniably alive. At the center of it all is Jeff Saenz, a Dallas musician, producer, studio owner, community-builder, husband, and father long known to friends as 'Baby Snakes.' With Ouroboros, his debut album under the Baby Snakes & The Electric Co. name, Saenz brings his own story to the foreground after years spent helping others tell theirs – turning love, family, fracture, repair, and forward motion into a vehicle for resilience.

From coming up in punk bands to apprenticing under producer Dave Cobb, Saenz has already lived several musical lives. In Dallas, he built Modern Electric Sound Recorders into far more than a studio: a home base, meeting ground, and creative engine for a North Texas scene that included artists like Leon Bridges, Paul Cauthen, Quaker City Night Hawks, and the Texas Gentlemen. 'I've always loved being a conduit,' Saenz says. For years, he poured that energy into other artists; with Ouroboros, he brings it home.

The roots of that story reach back to June 1, 2021, when Saenz walked into his own yard and was struck by nearly 8,000 volts of electricity. By all accounts, he was not supposed to survive. In the aftermath, he lost his left hand and right arm, endured a long recovery, and found himself facing a question no lifelong musician ever wants to ask: What happens when the life you built through your hands has to find another way forward?

Written and recorded one song at a time over the course of a year, Ouroboros is Saenz's answer: a raw, anthemic, deeply honest alternative rock record that refuses to stop at survival. 'It's the overarching theme of finding the strength within yourself to celebrate what you love about yourself,' Saenz says, 'and to just keep going forward and not let anything stop you from being the exact you that you want to be.'

With Ouroboros, Baby Snakes & The Electric Co. turn that belief into something loud, lived-in, and lasting – rock 'n' roll as an act of will, and a reminder that even after everything changes, your story isn't finished.

Tracklist

01. Tornado Alley

02. Dark Horse

03. Heart & Spade

04. Kintsugi

05. Anytime it Rains

06. Bedroom Floor

07. Diamonds on the Chorus

08. Lola James

09. Heart Like a Crown

10. Hold Fast

11. Valleys

12. Ouroboros

Photo Credit: Will Von Bolton | Download hi-res image













Photo Credit: Will Von Bolton | Download hi-res image

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