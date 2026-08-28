Bea Releases New Single BALLET PUMPS After RICH Viral Success

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London pop artist Bea has released her new single 'Ballet Pumps,' continuing the momentum built by her track 'Rich,' which found a wider global audience after being featured in the opening episode of the Amazon Prime series Off Campus, boosting streams and introducing her music to new listeners.

'Ballet Pumps' picks up where 'Rich' left off, with both songs sharing the same energy powered by Bea's vocals and her storytelling. While 'Ballet Pumps' sparkles with confidence, the lyrics explore the disconnect between how people present themselves and how they really feel.

Of 'Ballet Pumps' Bea says, 'This song is about having the permission to be sad without feeling guilty! I was sick to death of constantly having to be 'on', having to say another vacant 'good thanks and you?' Or having to parade myself round a room with a big smile when all I wanted to do was curl up in my bed and cry. It's kinda cool to feel things deeply and to be human and messy and emotional, I don't know why I've felt the need to hide that for so long. And with that being said… cheers to being delicate af!'

Bea is now established as a multifaceted artist. Whether it's writing propulsive alt-pop like 'Ballet Pumps' and 'Rich' or intimate ballads such as 'Can't Help Falling Out Of Love' and 'Never Know Love,' Bea's confessional songwriting and girl-next-door charm remain at the heart of everything she does. Previously releasing music as 'Bea and her Business,' the self-taught singer-songwriter is now embracing a bold new era under the name Bea. Along the way, she has earned recognition from Spotify, Amazon Music, Shazam and MTV, received support from BBC Radio 1, and has been championed by press tastemakers including Clash, Dork, Rollacoaster, The Independent and Notion.

Bea's first ever show was in front of 100,000 people at a festival in Norway, followed by numerous sold-out headline shows across the UK, Europe and North America, including a homecoming show at KOKO in London. This summer she played two outdoor shows as a special guest to Katy Perry and recently sold out two intimate London underplay shows. Next, Bea will support Freya Ridings across her UK and Ireland tour.

Tour Dates (supporting Freya Ridings)

Sep 6th – Ulster Hall, Belfast

Sep 7th – 3Olympia, Dublin

Sep 8th – Opera House, Cork

Sep 10th – St Canice's Cathedral, Kilkenny

Sep 15th – Lighthouse, Poole

Sep 17th – Dome, Brighton

Sep 18th – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

Sep 20th – City Hall, Sheffield

Sep 22nd – Town Hall, Birmingham

Sep 23rd – Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow

Sep 24th – Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

Listen to 'Ballet Pumps'

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