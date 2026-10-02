Photos: Allday Project Releases Second EP CRASH

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THEBLACKLABEL's breakout co-ed group ALLDAY PROJECT has made its return with its highly anticipated The Second EP Album, 'CRASH,' out now on all digital streaming platforms. Building on the group's distinctive identity and growing momentum, the five-member act embraces the energy of collision, bringing together contrasting personalities, styles, and perspectives to create something entirely their own.

Offering the first glimpse into the project, 'TALK' arrived as a pre-release music video and made an immediate statement, signaling the beginning of a new era for ALLDAY PROJECT. In less than a week, the video racked up over 11 million views on YouTube. Just days later, the group followed with the music video for 'DO IT LIKE THIS,' capturing ALLDAY PROJECT's unmistakable attitude and confidence and further building anticipation for the EP, with more than 6 million views in its first four days.

Now, title track and main single 'CRASH' arrives alongside the full EP, marking the centerpiece of the group's long-awaited comeback. The track expands ALLDAY PROJECT's sonic identity, embodying their refusal to play by the rules as they quite literally crash the party. An addictive melody drives the track forward before the hook crashes into an intense, drumline-driven dance beat, unleashing a burst of explosive energy.

Across CRASH, ALLDAY PROJECT moves freely between genres while keeping the group's instinctive confidence and energy at the center. Opening the EP, 'TALK,' is an industrial hip-hop track driven by gritty, dark bass, razor-sharp flows, layered choruses, and an addictive hook. Confronting the many perspectives surrounding ALLDAY PROJECT head-on, the track makes a powerful statement. 'DO IT LIKE THIS' leans into a minimal, bass-heavy sound driven while the members' shifting vocal tones add dimension to the track. 'NO LIMIT' taps into Brazilian funk with distinctive percussion, tightly woven rhythms, playful chants, and lively back-and-forth that highlight the group's chemistry. Closing the EP, 'UP ALL NIGHT' marks ALLDAY PROJECT's first venture into acoustic sounds, bringing a warm, mellow energy to the album. Even amid uncertainty and the repetition of everyday life, the track captures a desire to savor the present together for as long as possible.

Since debuting with 'FAMOUS,' ALLDAY PROJECT has made an immediate global impact, reaching No. 1 on YouTube's worldwide Trending Music Videos chart, topping major Korean real-time music charts, and debuting at No. 43 on the Billboard Global 200.

Building on that momentum, ALLDAY PROJECT released their first EP, ALLDAY PROJECT, last December, led by 'ONE MORE TIME.' The project further showcased the group's versatility and distinct musical identity, laying the groundwork for their next chapter with 'CRASH'.

Bringing together five distinct talents across music, performance, and fashion, ALLDAY PROJECT continues to challenge conventions as THEBLACKLABEL's first co-ed group, pushing creative boundaries with an identity entirely their own.

Founded by Teddy Park (a.k.a. TEDDY), THEBLACKLABEL is home to artists including MEOVV, JEON SOMI, Vince, BIGBANG's TAEYANG, and BLACKPINK's ROSE.

Tracklist

TALK

CRASH *Title Track

DO IT LIKE THIS

NO LIMIT

UP ALL NIGHT

About ALLDAY PROJECT

ALLDAY PROJECT — Comprised of Annie, Tarzzan, Bailey, Woochan, and Youngseo — unites five artists, each with a distinct origin story. From dance prodigy to rap phenom to fashion trailblazer, they were among the most talked-about pre-debut talents of their generation, and now stand at the forefront of a new era. Together, they push the boundaries of creative expression, challenge convention, and deliver something entirely new and unprecedented. With sophisticated music, daring visuals, and powerful performances - much of which they write and choreograph themselves - ALLDAY PROJECT transcends labels and defies expectations. They don't fit into a box - because no title can define what's never been experienced before. Welcome to ALLDAY PROJECT.

About THEBLACKLABEL

THEBLACKLABEL is a South Korean entertainment company, record label, and creative agency founded by TEDDY in 2016 and home to acts such as TAEYANG, JEON SOMI, ROSE, MEOVV and Vince.

Photo Credit: THEBLACKLABEL







































Photo Credit: THEBLACKLABEL

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